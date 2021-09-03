Skim Milk Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Skim Milk Market – 2019

Skim milk is also called as non-fat milk or fat-free milk, it is obtained after skimming, which involves removing cream from the milk. It contains 00.5% of fat contents. Skim milk is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality complete protein. It helps to build strong bones, teeth, and muscles, and also aids in healthy weight management. Moreover, it contains same nutrients in same relative proportions as the fresh milk, hence it is used in many food items such as bakery and confectionery foods and desserts to add nutritive value.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global skim milk market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key driving factors of the market include changes in consumer food patterns and growth in food industry particularly in India and China. Moreover, growth in population, increase in disposable income, and changes in lifestyles have raised demand for healthy and improved dairy, confectionery, bakery, and other food products supplementing the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, an increased focus on innovations and expansion of food industries will further boost the skim milk market in APAC.

The global Skim Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Skim Milk market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Skim Milk in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Skim Milk in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Skim Milk market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Skim Milk market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Andechser Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers

Avalon Dairy

Bruton Dairy

Shengmu Organic Milk

Yili

Mengniu

Wholly Cow

Danone

Nestle

Market size by Product

Pasteurized Skim Milk

Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk

Market size by End User

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Prepared Mix

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Skim Milk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Skim Milk development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Skim Milk are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Skim Milk market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Skim Milk Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Skim Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Extraction

1.4.3 Squeezing

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Skim Milk Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.5.4 Industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Skim Milk Market Size

2.1.1 Global Skim Milk Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Skim Milk Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Skim Milk Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Skim Milk Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Skim Milk Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Skim Milk Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Skim Milk Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Skim Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Skim Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Skim Milk Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Skim Milk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Skim Milk Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Skim Milk Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Skim Milk Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Skim Milk Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Skim Milk Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Skim Milk Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arla Food

11.1.1 Arla Food Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Arla Food Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Arla Food Skim Milk Products Offered

11.1.5 Arla Food Recent Development

11.2 Horizon Organic

11.2.1 Horizon Organic Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Horizon Organic Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Horizon Organic Skim Milk Products Offered

11.2.5 Horizon Organic Recent Development

11.3 Organic Valley

11.3.1 Organic Valley Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Organic Valley Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Organic Valley Skim Milk Products Offered

11.3.5 Organic Valley Recent Development

11.4 Emmi

11.4.1 Emmi Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Emmi Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Emmi Skim Milk Products Offered

11.4.5 Emmi Recent Development

11.5 Yeo Valley

11.5.1 Yeo Valley Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Yeo Valley Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Yeo Valley Skim Milk Products Offered

11.5.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development

11.6 Aurora Organic Dairy

11.6.1 Aurora Organic Dairy Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Aurora Organic Dairy Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Aurora Organic Dairy Skim Milk Products Offered

11.6.5 Aurora Organic Dairy Recent Development

11.7 Andechser Dairy

11.7.1 Andechser Dairy Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Andechser Dairy Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Andechser Dairy Skim Milk Products Offered

11.7.5 Andechser Dairy Recent Development

11.8 Organic Dairy Farmers

11.8.1 Organic Dairy Farmers Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Organic Dairy Farmers Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Organic Dairy Farmers Skim Milk Products Offered

11.8.5 Organic Dairy Farmers Recent Development

11.9 Avalon Dairy

11.9.1 Avalon Dairy Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Avalon Dairy Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Avalon Dairy Skim Milk Products Offered

11.9.5 Avalon Dairy Recent Development

11.10 Bruton Dairy

11.10.1 Bruton Dairy Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Bruton Dairy Skim Milk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Bruton Dairy Skim Milk Products Offered

11.10.5 Bruton Dairy Recent Development

11.11 Shengmu Organic Milk

11.12 Yili

11.13 Mengniu

11.14 Wholly Cow

11.15 Danone

11.16 Nestle

Continued …

