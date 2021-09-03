Specialty Surfactant Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Global Specialty Surfactant Market: Information by Type (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants), Application (Wetting Agents, Emulsifiers), End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Food and Beverage) and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Overview:

Specialty Surfactants are surface-active agents used in cleaning, dispersing, emulsifying, wetting, and foaming. Surface-active agents are manufactured using two basic methods, which include oleochemical and synthetic. Oleochemicals are derived from natural vegetable oils, such as seed oils of palm and coconut. Synthetic surfactants are derived from basic petrochemical feedstock, such as ethylene and benzene. The primary function of Specialty Surfactant is in household soaps and detergents as a cleansing agent. Additionally, because of their viscosity and foaming., they are increasingly gaining popularity in numerous applications, such as personal care, food and beverages, oil and gas, and agriculture.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Specialty Surfactant Market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Arkema (France), Ashland (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), GEO (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Innospec (US), Libra Speciality Chemicals Limited (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), Pilot Chemical Corp. (US), and Stepan Company (US)

Market Segmentation:

The Global Specialty Surfactant Market has been segmented by Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the basis of Type, the market has been segmented into anionic surfactants, cationic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, and others. The anionic surfactants segment accounted for the largest share of the Specialty Surfactant Market in 2017, and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the review period. Anionic surfactants find numerous applications in detergents, household soaps, shampoos, and hand washes. This is attributed to a higher level of foam generating ability of anionic surfactant as compared to other types of surfactants.

By End-Use Industry, the market has been segmented into personal care, food & beverage, oil & gas, agriculture, paints & coatings, industry & institutional cleaning, and others. The personal care segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to the growing demand for the soft and gentle soaps as compared to harsh natural soaps and commodity products. Surfactants are used as ingredients in a variety of products in personal care, such as cleansers and conditioner, and hair care products.

Regional Analysis:

Based on Region, the Specialty Surfactant Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2017, due to the presence of a large number of industries in developing countries, such as India and China. Cheap availability of raw material, labor, and region of the young population are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the demand for personal care industry, which is anticipated to propel the market growth.

North America is a prominent market for Specialty Surfactant owing to the increasing demand in the personal care, food and beverages, and agriculture industries as it helps to separate dirt, oil, and stains from various surfaces. It is an important ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products (hair care and skin care products), textile processing, and industrial cleaning. The European market for specialty surfactant is expected to grow as a result of the rising demand for less toxic surfactants. The major industrial player are focusing on developing renewable surfactants which are likely to fuel Bio-Based Surfactants. The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period due to growing major end-use industries and increasing urbanizationin the regions.

