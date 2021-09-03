Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2028

Subcutaneous drugs are injected in the layer of the skin called the cutis, which comprises the epidermis and dermis. The subcutaneous parenteral route of drug delivery is effective for administrating vaccines and for sustained release drugs and for insulin, goserelin etc. Numerous pharmaceutical products are marketed and being developed for various diseases which are administered through subcutaneous routes. Drug manufactures are also majorly focusing on packaging and effective delivery options for easy administration process so as the drug can be introduced into the patient with reliability. As many pharmaceutical company are developing self-administered drugs, several subcutaneous drug delivery devices have witnessed high adoption rate. Due to this findings major opportunities now exist for innovative approaches to subcutaneous drug delivery devices for many leading players in subcutaneous drug delivery market. Subcutaneous drug delivery market is growing as various advance drug delivery devices are introduced in market such as Jet injectors, Auto injectors, Mechanical pumps etc. The subcutaneous drug delivery systems are broadly used by the end users due to the easy and reliable operating mechanism, thus generating large revenues in the subcutaneous drug delivery market. On the other hand, subcutaneous drug delivery market is gaining profit as conventional intravenous drugs are being replaced by subcutaneous drugs. The rapid technological advancement in subcutaneous injectable devices is attributed due to wearable patch pumps and wearable smart patch as they are prefilled and have thin needles, accommodates high dose volumes and flexible to use. The global subcutaneous drug delivery market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market: Drivers and Restraints

As per WHO 422 million of adult population have diabetes in the US which represents significant population and with increasing diagnosis rate subcutaneous drug delivery market further expected witness growth. Increasing treatment seeking rate and spreading awareness about possible treatment options for diabetes is expected to fuel the subcutaneous drug delivery market. Due to self-administered drug, administration of injectable moves increasingly from practitioner offices and healthcare facilities to patient homes. As subcutaneous route of administration is effective alternative to intravenous route of administrations it is expected to future drive the growth of subcutaneous drug delivery market. With the advent of single injector device, auto injector, mechanical pumps and progress in digital medicine, it is anticipated to growth in the subcutaneous drug delivery market. Also, technical advancement like Bluetooth connectivity of glucometer also digital display and touch screen features in devices are expected to boost the demand for subcutaneous drug delivery market during the forecast period. Whereas, high cost of this devices may hamper the growth Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market: Segmentation

Global Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market can be segmented on the basis of Product type, Usability, Technology and Distribution channel.

Based on the Product type Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market is segmented as

Fillable Injectable

Prefilled Injectable

Based on the usability type Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market is segmented as:

Disposable subcutaneous drug delivery injectable

Reusable subcutaneous drug delivery injectable

Based on the Technology type Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market is segmented as:

Jet

Spring

Gas

Based on the Distribution Channel Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug store

Online Pharmacies

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market: Overview

Many biological drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, protein based therapeutics are under clinical trials and subcutaneous route of administration is being investigated for their administration this is expected to contribute significantly to Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market growth. Based on product type, fillable injectors registers the highest revenue share in the subcutaneous drug delivery market owing to their reusability coupled with its less price and growing demand from patients. As high demands for the combination of innovative drug- device product such as Insulin pumps and Omnipod from Insulet from diabetic patients have contributed majorly in the growth of the market. Owing to this players are exploring new possibilities for developments in drug formulations and delivery device technology for subcutaneous drug delivery. The growing adoption rate of this subcutaneous drug delivery systems is expected to fuel the demand for the subcutaneous drug delivery market.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, global paraffin physical therapy market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global subcutaneous drug delivery market due to presence of leading manufacturer and advanced healthcare infrastructure. North America is the most lucrative Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market due to higher treatment seeking rate. Asia-Pacific is regarded as emerging Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market due emerging economies such as India and China coupled with improving awareness among general population about treatment options. Latin America remains least lucrative Subcutaneous Drug Delivery market due to lowest adoption of Subcutaneous Drug Delivery as a treatment option.

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market: Key Players

Some of the global key participants operating in subcutaneous drug delivery market are: Insulet Corporation, Becton Dickinson Company, Consort Medical, West pharmaceuticals services Inc., Ypsomed AG, Elcam Medical, Sc Pharmaceuticals Inc., Steady Med Ltd, Amgen Inc., Sensile medical AG and others.