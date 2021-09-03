Supply Chain Analytics 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.68% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global supply chain analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 13.68% during the period 2017-2021.The application of analytics in the supply chain can be applied to many industries, such as retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing to accurately anticipate demand and to predict and monitor supply and replenishment policies and plan the inventory flow of goods and services. The supply chain is a significant component of any company. Hence, to reduce the cost fluctuation and optimize the sourcing and logistics activities, companies are investing in supply chain analytics.Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651672-global-supply-chain-analytics-market-2017-2021For more information or any query mail at [email protected] Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global supply chain analytics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues from sales of supply chain analytics solutio.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEAThe report, Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• IBM• Oracle• SAPOther prominent vendors• Aptean• Bristlecone• Bilytica (Business Intelligence & Analytics)• Birst• BOARD International• Chainalytics• CONCENTRA• Coupa Software• FineLine Technologies• RELEX Solutions• Kinaxis• Latentview• LLamasoft• Logility• Silvon SoftwareMarket driver• Increased needs to improve business processes• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Increased complexity of the supply chain network• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Emergence of procurement analytics• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1651672-global-supply-chain-analytics-market-2017-2021 Table Of Contents – Major Key PointsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research Methodologyhttp://heraldkeeper.com/news/supply-chain-analytics-2019-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-13-68-and-forecast-to-2023-340733.htmlPART 04: IntroductionMarket outlinePART 05: Supply chain overviewMarket overviewSupply chain networkPART 06: Market landscapeMarket overviewMarket size and forecastFive forces analysisPART 07: Market segmentation by end-userMarket overviewPART 08: Geographical segmentationGeographical segmentationAmericasEMEAAPACPART 09: Decision frameworkPART 10: Drivers and challengesMarket driversMarket challengesContinued……Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1651672CONTACT US:NORAH TRENTPartner Relations & Marketing [email protected]: +1-646-845-9349 (US)Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)