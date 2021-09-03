Tea Tree Oil Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2017 – 2027

Tea tree oil is distilled from the leaves of tea tree and also known as melaleuca alternifolia. Tea tree oil has wide application in cosmetics and personal care products due to its natural and antiseptic properties. In addition, the demand for tea tree oil is also increasing due to its purity and quality and which is primarily influencing the personal care and cosmetic manufacturers to use this oil as a natural and herbal ingredient in their products. In health care industry also the demand for tree oil is increasing as it is used for health care treatments related to skin infections, acne, cuts, scrapes, rashes etc. The primary reason behind increasing demand for tea tree oil in the global healthcare manufacturers is due to its natural antiseptic properties. In the global market, the majority of production accounts from Asia Pacific region such as from Australia and New Zealand.

Some of the key drivers influencing the demand for tea tree oil in the global market is due to increase demand for herbal, natural and organic cosmetic, and personal care products. Tea tree oil is naturally produced from Manuka and Kanuka tea tree and due to which it is widely used as a natural and organic ingredient in products such as skin care, hair care, shampoos, perfumes, soaps, and many others. Nowadays, due to increasing level of income, increasing urban population and consumer’s

greater emphasis towards health care has enforced the manufacturers to focus more towards the quality of raw material or ingredient used in products. Further, the demand for tea tree oil is also increasing in healthcare industry, as it is widely used in health care products related to skin ointments, cold, dental care, and fungal infection and for many other medicinal purposes. The key reason behind increasing demand for tea tree oil in personal care and healthcare industry is due to its antiseptic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

The market segment for tea tree oil is segmented by application, by end-use, and by distribution channel. On the basis of application segment, it is segmented into cosmetics, personal care, health care, and others (food). A major application of tea tree oil is in cosmetic and personal products which include skin care products, hair care, body lotions, beauty care products, soaps, deodorant perfumes, sanitizer etc. In health care sector, it is used in skin care products such as for fungal infection, acne, dandruff etc.

and also used in health care products related to mouth, ear and nose infections and creams used for cuts and scrapes. Further, the market for tea tree oil is segmented by end-use includes commercial use and household use, and the market segment on the basis of distribution channel includes supermarket/hypermarket, wholesaler/distributor, departmental stores, and online retailers. Tea tree oil is also directly purchased by the consumers as a solution to prevent from heal, cuts, common cold, and cough, acne and also for household purpose as an insect repellent and cleaners.

On the basis of the regional segment, tea tree oil market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. On analyzing the market share on the pie chart, it is expected that North America and Asia-Pacific accounts for the majority of share in terms of tea tree oil consumption.Some of the key players operating in the global tea tree oil market are NATURES REMEDIES, New Zealand Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company Ltd., AOS PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., Young Living Essential Oils, Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd., Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Pty Ltd., Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd., NOW Foods, and Jenbrook Pty Ltd.

