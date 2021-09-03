Urgent Care Apps Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts
Based on clinical area, the market is classified into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas.
In 2017, the global Urgent Care Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Urgent Care Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urgent Care Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allm
Pulsara
Vocera Communications
Tigerconnect
Twiage
Voalte
Patientsafe Solutions
Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.)
Imprivata
Siilo
Forward
Alayacare
Hospify
Medisafe
Smartpatient (Mytherapy)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps
Post-hospital Apps
Rehabilitation Apps
Medication Management Apps
Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps
In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps
Market segment by Application, split into
Stroke
Trauma
Cardiac Conditions
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Urgent Care Apps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Urgent Care Apps development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
