Wearable Medical Device Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast Prediction till 2022

Recent times have witnessed a considerable rise in the global per capita expenditure on healthcare services. With increasing concern over chronic disease incidences plaguing the global population, people have started looking for cost effective alternatives to in-person consultation, and in general, hospital services. Within all this turbulence, consumers have started shifting to wearable medical devices, devices that help identify and monitor diseases. Not only do they give their much-acclaimed functionality, but also provide with a user-friendly interface. With the rising census in the aging population and the cost of managing them, home health monitoring devices might just be the way ahead.

Valued at US$ 10.28 billion in 2017 and rising at a CAGR of 18.43% in the period 2017-2022, the global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 14.38 Billion by 2022.

Market Dynamics

Rising per capita income has inadvertently led to a rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare products and services. People have become more invested in exercise and general healthy well-being. Personal medical monitoring devices have started gaining quite the momentum in the market with the ongoing popularity enjoyed by wearable mobile devices. These give you reminders to take all your medicines on time, track and give suggestions on your sleep patterns, and even provide a comprehensive report on monitored health data. With such alternatives now being made available, people have started preferring home healthcare over hospital services, cutting down on expenses they would’ve earlier needed to allow for. The market stands to gain from such drifts in consumer trends and requirements, with wearable technology companies investing more in such devices. Recent device models even transmit data to share organ function and related comprehensive data for better understanding. With such tech at hand, it has also become far easier to keep proper track of medical history, which could be of importance at any later stage of treatment.

Possible deterrents to the market include adherence to medical standards and satisfying several medical codes, personal data privacy concerns, accuracy, long-lasting battery life and assurance against any harmful side effects.

Market Segmentation

The global wearable medical devices market is segmented based on device type, distribution channel, end use, and application. In the device type segment, activity monitors have been observed to perform exceptionally well in the market. Other notable members in the same segment include smart watches, smart clothing, and patches.

Geographical Analysis

Regional analysis has suggested Asia, North America, and Europe as the most prominent contenders in the global market. North America is further segmented into Canada and US, out of which the US leads total sales and revenues in the wearable medical devices sector. Notably, US also happens to hold the largest share in the market when compared to its other contenders.

In terms of the pace with which the market is growing, Asia holds the first position amongst other prominent region segments. This is primarily attributed to rising per capita income, which has inadvertently led to changing lifestyle and increase in awareness towards general well-being. Also, Asia experiences the highest growth in aging population, another reason for the market’s sudden local boom in recent times.

Key players

Prominent vendors and players in the market include Intelesens, Google, Intel, Gentag, Lifewatch, Philips Healthcare, Polar Electro and WinmedicalSrl.

