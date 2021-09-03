Worldwide Dyes and Organic Pigments Market 2019-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

Dyes are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

Global Dyes and Organic Pigments market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report researches the worldwide Dyes & Organic Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dyes & Organic Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rising textile production — the textile market accounted for more than half of world dyes and organic pigments demand in 2014 — will be the primary contributor to increased demand going forward. However, increased consumer demand will also contribute to above average growth in organic pigments demand in plastic products. Dyes and organic pigments consumption will remain concentrated in the Asia/Pacific region, where the majority of world textiles and consumer plastic products are manufactured. China will remain the dominant consumer of dyes and organic pigments. In addition, consumer preferences for new, unusual colors that don’t fade, and yet are environmentally friendly, will boost growth in value demand as textile producers increasingly turn to newer, higher value products.

The main application of organic pigments is pain, driven primarily by strong demand in construction in North America and continued growth in the Asia/Pacific region. As in other applications, more expensive products that afford greater coloring power and yet remain environmentally eco-friendly will increase.

Global Dyes & Organic Pigments market size will increase to 10200 Million US$ by 2025, from 10400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dyes & Organic Pigments.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Dyes & Organic Pigments capacity, production, value, price and market share of Dyes & Organic Pigments in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DyStar

Huntsman

Archroma

KIRI

Lonsen

Runtu

Jihua

Yide

Transfer

Chuyuan

Dikai

Anoky

Yabang

Shenxin

Hongqiao

Wanfeng

Dyes & Organic Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

By Dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Vat dyes

Others

By Organic Pigments

Azoic pigments

lake pigments

Phthalocyanine pigments

Quinacridone pigments

Dyes & Organic Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Leather

Wood

Printing ink

Paint

Plastic

Others

Dyes & Organic Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dyes & Organic Pigments capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Dyes & Organic Pigments manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dyes & Organic Pigments :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

