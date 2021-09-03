Worldwide Prostate Cancer Devices Market 2019-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

In this report, the research team studied the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryotherapy, brachytherapy, and external beam radiation. HIFU is a treatment that using high frequency ultrasound waves concentrated on body tissues, those tissues heat up and die. Cryotherapy is a way of killing cancer cells by freezing them, as a treatment for people with early stage prostate cancers that have not spread beyond the prostate gland. Brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy) is radiotherapy given from inside the prostate gland. There are two approaches, permanent (low dose rate, or LDR) brachytherapy and Temporary (high dose rate, or HDR) brachytherapy.

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT): In EBRT, beams of radiation are focused on the prostate gland from a machine outside the body. This type of radiation can be used to try to cure earlier stage cancers, or to help relieve symptoms such as bone pain if the cancer has spread to a specific area of bone. Prostate cancer incidence in America and Europe are higher other areas. Hence the development of Prostate Cancer Devices is faster than other areas. The key manufacturers focus on America and Europe, including Bard, Healthtronics, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Galil Medical, SonaCare Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, AccuTarget and EDAP TMS, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Nuesoft



Global Prostate Cancer Devices market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. This report studies the global market size of Prostate Cancer Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prostate Cancer Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Prostate Cancer Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Prostate Cancer Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

America and Europe are the major sales markets, with global market share of 52.90% and 26.90% in 2014. China is a potential market, with increase of Prostate Cancer incidence, the demand of Prostate Cancer Devices is gradually increased year by year. Nevertheless, the exorbitant price is the significant factor which limit the its popularization

The global Prostate Cancer Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Prostate Cancer Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Elekta

Varian Medical Systems

Bard Medical

Eckert & Ziegler

Healthtronics

Galil Medical

AccuTarget

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Accuray

Nuesoft

Intuitive Surgical

Market size by Product

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Brachytherapy Devices

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Surgery

Market size by End User

Cryotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapyx

Brachytherapy

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Prostate Cancer Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Prostate Cancer Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Prostate Cancer Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Prostate Cancer Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prostate Cancer Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Prostate Cancer Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

