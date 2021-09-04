Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market accelerated CAGR of 11% from 2014-2020, the NLW market will double by 2020 : Top Keyplayers are TASER International, Inc., LRAD Corporation and Chemring Group PLC, General Dynamics Corporation

Over the next ten years, the Non-Lethal Weapons (NLW) market is forecasted to emerge as a key domain for asymmetric warfare, law enforcement and technology providers. Following lessons learned in Ukraine, Syria, Egypt, Israel, China and Afghanistan, governments worldwide have undoubtedly understood the urgent need for non-lethal weapons. Asymmetric warfare, street riots, insurgency and mass demonstrations over the last decade have revealed the loopholes in the security dogma of the 21st century.

Non-Lethal Weapons (NLW): Industry, Technologies & Global Market 2014-2020

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Shares by Region [%] – 2011-2020

There is a growing demand from combatant commanders, law enforcement officers and political establishment for less lethal weapons capabilities. This demand is driven by the need to help them win the hearts and minds of the non-combatant population and prevent world outcry and media attention due to non-combatant casualties. As a result, many governments have entered into non-lethal weapons R&D and procurement dedicated to the full spectrum of public safety, law enforcement, crowd control and asymmetric warfare. In view of these changes in the field, technological advances have facilitated the development of new types of non-lethal weapons.

Maritime Anti-Piracy Non-Lethal Weapons

Source: USN NLW Beanbag Shells

The “Non-Lethal Weapons: Industry, Technologies & Global Market – 2014-2020” report is a comprehensive study of the emerging NLW market. due to accelerated CAGR of 11% from 2014-2020, the NLW market will double by 2020.

With 425 pages, 131 tables and 126 figures, the report analyzes in detail the multibillion-dollar global Non-Lethal Weapons market, industry and technology trends. The report analyzes each and every dollar of the industry’s revenues and provides data and analysis on 89 submarkets including 2011-2013 submarket data and 2014-2020 forecasts and analyses. The report addresses the “money trail” via 5 viewpoints:

5 geographical regions

17 countries

2 vertical markets

4 application-technologies

Products & ammunition pricing

The NLW Report Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the Non-Lethal Weapons industry and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Market forecast by application: (e.g., blunt impact NLW, disperse NLW, anti-vehicle NLW, non-lethal ammunition, NLW RDT&E)

Market forecast by user sector: military and law enforcement sectors

Markets by Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific

National markets in 17 leading countries: U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Israel, Brazil. Mexico, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, and the U.A.E

The NLW Industry: 45 leading vendors profiles, products, prices, performance and RDT&E programs

Market analysis (e.g., market drivers & inhibitors, SWOT analysis)

Business environment (e.g., competitive analysis)

More than 40 Current and 13 pipeline NLW technologies

Business opportunities and challenges

