Drip Irrigation Systems Market: by crop type, component, application, regional segmentation, Competition Assessment, key players Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market: By Crop Type (Fruits and Nuts, Field Crops, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops), By Drippers / Emitters (Online, Inline), By Component (Pressure Pumps, Drippers / Emitters, Drip Tubes / Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, Fitting & Accessories), By Application (Subsurface, Surface) and By Region: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024
Market Outline: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market
Drip irrigation is known as trickle irrigation. It involves dripping of water at very low rates onto the soil usually, 2-20 liters per hour using small cylindrical plastic pipes filled with outlets called drippers or emitters. Unlike the other techniques such as surface and sprinkler irrigation, in which the whole soil profile is wetted, in drip irrigation, only soil where the routes grow is wetted. So there is a need for frequent irrigation and it provides a very favorable high moisture level where plants can flourish. Drip irrigation is most suitable for the row crops such as soft fruits, vegetable crops, tree and vine crops, where one or more emitters can be provided for each plant. Typically drip system consists of the pump unit, controlled head, laterals, emitters or drippers and main and sub-main lines.
Market Dynamics: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market
Drivers:
- Favourable support from the government by providing subsidies to farmers in order to use efficient
- equipment for good crop output
- Advantages such as greater water efficiency over other irrigation techniques
- Recent novel product launches
- Adaptation of novel technologies like drip irrigation systems for the efficient crop outputs
- High demand for agricultural products due to increase in population expected to boost the agricultural crops and related products.
Restraints:
- High initial investment and high maintenance cost
- Availability of other economic irrigation systems
- Lack of awareness among the farmers
Market Scope: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market
Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market is segmented based on crop type, drippers / emitters, application and by region.
By crop type, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into
- Fruits and Nuts
- Field Crops
- Vegetable Crops
- Other Crops
By Drippers / Emitters, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into
- Online
- Inline
By, Component, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into
- Pressure Pumps
- Drippers / Emitters
- Drip Tubes / Drip Lines
- Filters
- Valves
- Fitting & Accessories
By Application, global drip irrigation systems market is segmented into
- Subsurface
- Surface
By region, global Drip Irrigation Systems market is segmented into
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Competition Assessment: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market
Some of the players in Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market include
- Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)
- Netafim Limited (Israel)
- EPC Industries Limited (India)
- The Toro Company (U.S.)
- Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)
- Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)
- Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
- Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)
- Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)
- Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)
- Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)
Notable Market Developments: Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market
In August 2018, Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. has enterged into agreement to acquire drip irrigation system company Netafim, Ltd. To strengthen its market position and expand its product portfolio
