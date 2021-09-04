Agricultural Biologicals Market: By Product, Application, Region Segmentation, Industry Outline, Dynamics, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 And Forecast 2018 To 2024

Agricultural Biologicals Market: By Product (Bio Pesticides, Bio Stimulants, Bio Fertilizers, Bio Herbicides, Others), By Application (Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits, Cereals and Grains, others) and By Region: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Outline: Agricultural Biologicals Market

Agricultural biological products are derived from living organisms, which are used to enhance the crop productivity, and provide protection from diseases and pests. These enables produce optimum output. The biological products offer tremendous benefits to crops in order to improve productivity. Usually, agricultural biological products replace the chemicals used in agriculture farming. Furthermore, agriculture biologicals are eco-friendly and less hazardous to the environment and crops.

Market Dynamics: Agricultural Biologicals Market

Drivers:

Growing awareness related to the use of eco-friendly products instead of agriculture chemicals

Rise in demand for the organic food products around the world

Government support and policies to produce eco-friendly products

Cost-effectiveness when compared to the other chemicals used for agriculture

Advantages of the chemical products such as improving the soil fertility, easy residue

management and enhancement of the crop yield

Rise in cost of chemical pesticides and fertilizers

Restraints:

Lack of awareness among the farmers

Regulatory compliance

Market Scope: Agricultural Biologicals Market

Global agricultural biologicals market is segmented based on product, application, and region

Based on product, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into

Bio Pesticides

Bio Stimulants

Bio Fertilizers

Bio Herbicides

Others

Based on application, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits

Cereals and Grains

Others

By region, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competition Assessment: Agricultural Biologicals Market

Some of the players in global agricultural biologicals market include

Isagro SPA (Italy)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Bayer AG (U.S.)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.) (Japan)

Koppert B.V. (Netherlands)

Arysta Lifescience Corporation (Japan)

Marrone Bio Innovation Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Certis USA LLC (U.S.)

