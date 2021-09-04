Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market: by outline, dynamics, drivers, product type, applications, end users, regional segmentation, key players, and future forecasting

Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market: By Product Type (Bio Stimulants, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fertilizers, Others), By Application (Analytical, Regulatory, Field Support), By End Users (Biological Product Manufacturers, Government Agencies, Others), and Geography -Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

Agricultural biologicals are the topical or seed treatment products synthesized from natural materials. These are used as alternatives for chemical pesticides in agriculture farming. These biological are used to protect the crops from weeds, pests, and diseases, thereby improving the quality and yield of agriculture products. Agricultural biologicals are synthesized from organic matter such as naturally occurring microorganisms and plant extracts to improve the crop health. Agricultural biologicals tests are carried to determine the amount of biologicals present in the food and feed products.

Market Dynamics: Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

Drivers

Increase in the agriculture production combined with rise in demand for quality food products

Grow in awareness about advantage of agricultural biologicals and change in organic farming

Practices

Implementation of stringent regulations for agriculture products

Restraints

High cost of testing services

Lack of standard values for the residual limits

Poor infrastructure for agricultural biologicals testing in underdeveloped countries

Market Scope: Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

Global agricultural biologicals testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region

Based on the product type, agricultural biologicals testing market is segmented into the following:

Bio Stimulants

Bio Pesticides

Bio Fertilizers

Others

Based on the application, agricultural biologicals testing market is segmented into the following:

Analytical

Regulatory

Field Support

Based on the end user, agricultural biologicals testing market is segmented into the following:

Biological Product Manufacturers

Government Agencies

Others

Based on the region, agricultural biologicals testing market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competition Assessment: Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

Some of the players in the global agricultural biologicals testing market include:

SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

Staphyt SA (France)

Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

SynTech Research (U.S.)

i2LResearch (U.S.)

BioTecnologie BT (Italy)

Anadiag Group (France)

Bionema Limited (U.K.)

RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)

