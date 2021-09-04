Airport Lighting Market is projected to reach 840 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report on Airport Lighting Market, this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2025. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

This report presents the worldwide Airport Lighting market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Airport lighting are essential for the safety and security of passengers, cargo, and aircraft. Constantly evolving technology has enabled airport authorities meet the safety norms set by the FAA. They help aircraft land and take off, even in poor natural lighting or bad weather.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The airport lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the airport lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field

The Airport Lighting market was valued at 490 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 840 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Airport Lighting.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ADB Airfield Solutions (Safegate)

Honeywell

Hella

Eaton

OSRAM

Philips Lighting Holding

Cree

OCEM Airfield Technology

Astronics

Youyang

Airsafe Airport Equipment

Carmanah Technologies

Vosla (NARVA)

Abacus Lighting

ATG Airports

Airport Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

Approach Lights

Runway Lights

Taxiway and Apron Lights

Stop Bars

Others

Airport Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Airport Lighting Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Airport Lighting Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Airport Lighting status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Airport Lighting manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airport Lighting :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Airport Lighting market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

