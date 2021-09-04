Android POS Market Is Booming Worldwide | Fujian Centerm, PAX Technology, Xinguodu, Smartpeak

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report on Android POS Market, this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2025. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

The Android POS market was valued at 23 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 480 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Android POS.

Android POS can link itself to several checkout terminals in your counter and operated by main computer. With the Android technologies added, the device is programmed, it can track your usage, record sales, monitor updates of dollar changes, calculate orders and payments, and tally inventory sales based on items saved in your system. This POS system gives you control on your business where security control on the cash register have and limit the number of employees who can open this. The Android POS is capable of keeping tracks and records of company’s sales. Checking the business’s profit is much easier compared to tedious manual checking. It can help to improve marketing strategies and technique by analyzing the condition of the business. That’s why even small-scale businesses need the help of such device to make their job a lot easier and faster. this study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report presents the worldwide Android POS market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

In the last several years, Global market of Android POS developed rapidly. In 2016, Global production of Android POS is nearly 46 K Unit. The global average price of Android POS is in the decreasing trend, from 331 USD/Unit in 2012 to 252 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Android POS includes Portable, Desktop and Other. And the Portable POS devices hold the largest market share in 2016 (about 85%).

Android POS is widely used in Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry and other field. The biggest usage of Android POS is Retail, and the sale in 2016 is 25 K Units. The trend of Retail is increasing. China region is the largest supplier of Android POS, with a production market share nearly 62.3% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Android POS products, enjoying production market share nearly 9.8% in 2016.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Fujian Centerm, PAX Technology, Xinguodu, Smartpeak, Newland Payment, Clover Network, Zall Fintech, SZZT Electronics, Sunmi, Justtide, Ingenico, NEWPOS, Wintec, Hisense

Android POS Breakdown Data by Type

Portable POS

Desktop POS

Android POS Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other

Android POS Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Android POS Consumption by Region



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Android POS status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Android POS manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Android POS :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Android POS market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

