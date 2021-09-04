Augmented Expansion to be Registered by Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market by 2028

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market: Introduction

Nitrogen fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate fertilizers promote crop growth and enhance crop yield. Upon mixing with soil, nitrogen fertilizers convert to nitrate compounds, which are susceptible to denitrification or leaching, if not consumed within the span of their application. To avoid such loses, nitrogen fertilizer additives are mixed with nitrogen fertilizers to delay the process of fertilizer conversion. The two commonly used types of nitrogen fertilizer additives are urease inhibitors based nitrogen fertilizer additives and nitrification inhibitors based nitrogen fertilizer additives. Among these two nitrogen fertilizer additives, urease inhibitors are used to reduce the volatilization of urea based fertilizers, which is caused by an enzyme called urease. For example, nitrification inhibitor type of nitrogen fertilizer additives are used to temporarily delay or slowdown nitrification by reducing the activity of Nitrosomonas bacteria present in soil.

Download Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7738

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Dynamics:

With the adoption of modern farming techniques across the globe, the demand for agrochemicals has surged to increase the crop yield, which is a major driving factor for the growth of the nitrogen fertilizer additives market. Nitrogen-based fertilizers are consumed during the production of fertilizers to enhance and impart additional properties. The increasing demand for cereals, grains, fruits and vegetables has augmented the demand for nitrogen fertilizer additives across the globe. Thus, agriculture and horticulture together are identified as the key growth driving end-use sectors of the nitrogen fertilizer additives market. Moreover, nitrogen fertilizer additives offer several benefits such as enhanced fertilizer efficiency, cost effectiveness and environmental benefits, among others. Attributing to these benefits, the demand for nitrogen fertilizer additives is expected to increase over the forecast period. However, the complexity involved in the production of nitrogen fertilizer additives and the stringent polices and regulations in developed regions may hamper the growth of the nitrogen fertilizer additives market. The ill-effects of nitrogen fertilizer additives such as leaching and volatility in agricultural soil may restrain the growth of the nitrogen fertilizer additive market with end users opting for substitutes. The product development of nitrogen fertilizer additives has to be in strict compliance with environment management regulatory standards. Thus, major manufacturers and players in the nitrogen fertilizer additives market are emphasizing on the same. A suitable example to advocate this trend has been the launch of high-performance and low toxicity level prototypes of nitrogen fertilizer additives by manufacturers. The prices of nitrogen fertilizer additives are expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global nitrogen fertilizer additives market has been segmented into,

Urease inhibitors based nitrogen fertilizer additives

Nitrification inhibitor based nitrogen fertilizer additives

On the basis of crop type, the global nitrogen fertilizer additives market has been segmented into,

Cereals

Grains

Vegetables & Fruits

Others

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Regional Outlook:

Significant growth of the agrarian countries in South East Asia, Latin America, etc., coupled with the growing per capita expenditure, increasing population, growing food demand and increasing demand for effective fertilizers, is expected to support the growth of the nitrogen fertilizer additives market. The global nitrogen fertilizer additives market is dominated by China in terms of consumption and production. China is a major producer of nitrogen fertilizers and accounted over 33% of the global production in 2017 along with the subsequent production of nitrogen fertilizer additives. The China nitrogen fertilizer additives market is expected to witness high value-volume growth over the forecast period. The U.S. and India are also considered as major markets for nitrogen fertilizer additives and are expected to register steady CAGRs over the forecast period. In the Middle East & Africa region, Morocco dominates the nitrogen fertilizer market in terms of production with significant capacity and attributing to this, the demand for nitrogen fertilizer additives in the region is pegged to be high. Overall, the MEA nitrogen fertilizer additives market is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR over the forecast period. In Europe, Russia accounted for the highest share in terms of nitrogen fertilizer production, which in turn is creating demand for nitrogen fertilizer additives. The Europe Nitrogen fertilizer additives market is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the Latin America nitrogen fertilizer additives market is expected to register sluggish growth over the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand are also expected to register significant consumption of nitrogen fertilizer additives during the forecast period.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Participants:

Examples of some of the participants involved in the manufacture of the nitrogen fertilizer additives in the global market are BASF SE, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Weyerhaeuser NR Co., Loveland Products, Helena Chemica, Arclin Inc., AgXplore International and Invictis Crop Care LLC, among others.

Download Competitive Matrix @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7738