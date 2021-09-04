Automotive Stabilizer Bar Link Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2028

Automotive stabilizer bar link is a component of auto suspension system, which connects various parts that take much of the punishment when the vehicles are being exposed to potholes, pots and road defects. Automotive stabilizer bar link is one of the key components in the vehicle, which maintains a vehicle’s stability on an inclined curve. Automotive stabilizer bar link transmits forces between chassis and bodywork and also ensures maximum driving comfort at all times.

Automotive stabilizer bar link improves the shock and handling absorption, while keeping the car from swaying too much that could lead to loss of control. Adding of stabilizer links between the bars and wheels refines the process control.

Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Link Market: Segmentation

The global automotive stabilizer bar link market can be segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type and sales channel.

Based on the material type, the global automotive stabilizer bar link market can be segmented into:

Cast Iron

Steel

Aluminium

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic

Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive stabilizer bar link market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Based on the sales channel, the global automotive stabilizer bar link market can be segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Link Market: Dynamics

The growth in the automotive production across the developing as well as developed countries is one of the key factors assisting the demand for automotive stabilizer bar link. Automotive stabilizer bar link is one of the key components for production of any vehicle, thus with the growth in the vehicle production, the demand for automotive stabilizer bar link is also expected to grow and in turn escalating the market growth

Development of lightweight and high tech material-based automotive stabilizer bar link as compared to that of conventional steel stabilizer links is found to be one of the key trends identified in the market. For instance, ZF has recently introduced an automotive stabilizer bar link made of polyamide, CFRP and high strength steel. Mixing of materials reduces the weight without making the product expensive.

Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Link Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China, is expected to lead the global automotive stabilizer bar link supported by surging automotive production across the countries such as India, China, and Japan. Owing to the growth in the automotive production as well as sale across the region, the demand for automotive stabilizer bar link is projected to rise. Asia-Pacific is expected to be followed by Western Europe in the global automotive stabilizer bar link market owing to the steady growth of the vehicle production across Germany, Italy, etc. Western Europe is expected to be followed by North America in the global automotive stabilizer bar link market throughout the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa together account for small share in the global automotive production and hence will reflect the same trend in the automotive stabilizer bar link market. The demand for automotive stabilizer links in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at significant pace over the near future.

Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Link Market: Participants

Examples of some of the key players involved in the global automotive stabilizer bar link market include Teknorot, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SYNERGY MANUFACTURING, RUIAN WUHUAN AUTO PARTS CO. LTD, Delphi Technologies, NHK International Corporation, Yangzhou Dongsheng Automotive Co, Ltd., and Taizhou Yongzheng Automobile Parts Co., Ltd., among others.

The key manufacturers involved in the development of automotive stabilizer bar link are focusing on introduction of new products in order to cater wide range of consumer base across the globe.

The global automotive stabilizer bar link market is expected to be consolidated in nature owing to the presence of large number of players in the market across the globe.

