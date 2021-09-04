Breast Pumps Market: By product, application, technology, end users, trends, competitive study, industry overview, Dynamic Factors and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

The breast pumps are medical devices intended to use for extraction of milk from the lactating mothers. Mostly, breast pumps are commonly used by employed mothers for continue breastfeeding to their babies while at work. Moreover, doctors also recommend the women to use breast pumps for the stimulation of milk supply when the baby is unable to suck milk or in some medical conditions such as inverted or flat nipples, breast engorgements, and premature birth. Commercially available types of breast pumps are manual, battery-powered, and electric breast pumps. Majority of the breast pumps available in the market allows direct collection of pumped breast milk into a container that can be used for storage and feeding.

The global breast pumps treatment market is growing at a significant CAGR due to increase in the global women employment rate. Increase in the global birth rate (according to the United Nations, global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050), higher disposable incomes, and supportive government initiatives aimed at improving consumer awareness levels might fuel the breast pumps market over the forecast period. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure, technological development of electric breast pumps, rising awareness about the vast benefits of breastfeeding to the child, and increase in the investments in product manufacturing might boost the breast pumps market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of advanced devices, potential risk of contamination, especially concerned with used pumps, high maintenance requirement electrical hospital grade, and battery pumps might hinder the breast pumps market growth over the forecast period.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3161

The breast pumps market is segmented based on the product type, technology, application, and, end-user

Based on product type, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Closed system breast pumps

Open system breast pumps

Based on technology, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Manual breast pumps

Electric breast pumps

Single Electric Breast Pumps

Double Electric Breast Pumps

Battery powered breast pumps

Based on the application, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Personal use pumps

Hospital/healthcare grade pumps

Based on end-user, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Breast feeding centres

Home care

The global breast pumps market is in growing stage, several international players are actively involved in the launching of new products for breast pumps to increase their revenue growth in the breast pumps market over the forecast timeframe. Employing novel ideas and concepts, advances in manufacturing techniques and the current set of products are some key strategies followed by players to increase their market share in global breast pumps market. Increasing women employment also propels breast pumps market size over the forecast period. For instance, in 2010, China has the women employment rate about 63.5% and increased to 63.8% in 2013, while the rate in Germany has increased to 54.1% in 2013 from 53% in 2010. Increase in the awareness of breastfeeding, rise in the global population might fuel the growth of global breast pumps market over the forecasting period.

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3161

Geographically, the breast pumps market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the breast pumps market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This dominance of North America region is attributed to rise in the women employment rate (according to U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), in 2015 approximately 57% of women were working in the U.S. workforce), favourable reimbursement policies, and increase in the awareness regarding the benefits of breastfeeding and healthcare expenditure. The Europe breast pumps market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years owing to advantages with the breast pumps such as enable women to maintenance of milk production by the women and provide nutritious feed to their babies. In Germany, the breast pumps market has a lucrative growth attributed to rise in the women employment, increasing dual-income families, and improving awareness about breastfeeding. Asia-Pacific is also a key region for the breast pumps market growth owing to increase in the birth rate in India and China, high economic growth, increasing women employment rate, rise in the awareness about breastfeeding, and increase in consumer expenditure on baby care and mother care products.

Some of the players in breast pumps market are Medela LLC (Olle Larsson Holding AG) (Switzerland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT) (U.K.), Ameda, Inc. (U.S.), Hygeia Health (U.S.), Whittlestone, Inc. (Turkey), Naya Health Inc. (U.S.) Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (Pigeon corporation group) (Japan), Bailey Medical Engineering (U.S.), Energizer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) to name a few

In November 2017, Medela AG has launched a smart breast pump Sonata connected to MyMedela mobile application

In December 2017, Naya Health, Inc. launched the Naya pump works on water-based technology connected to the Naya Health Tracker app track the amount of milk ejection and consumption of milk by the baby

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3161/