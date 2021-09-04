Building And Construction Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

The building and construction industry is constantly upgrading construction materials to be stronger and resist harsh weather conditions. That is where Cellular Concrete meets those needs. Also known as foam concrete, it is lightweight, fluid, fire resistant, and durable. It owes its lightness due to the several tiny and evenly distributed gas bubbles. It is produced by mixing cement (or sand or fly ash in some cases), water, and a foaming agent. This mixture is then blended further in a concrete mixing plant by adding a synthetic aerated foam.

The properties of cellular concrete prove it to be a better alternative to the conventional materials which are less superior and not cost-effective. Due to this, there is stiff competition in the market for cost-effective and eco-friendly construction methods.

Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

Aspects such as lightweight, low cost, high thermal insulation, and environment-friendly are driving the global cellular concrete market.

Urbanization in growing economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East is boosting the demand for cellular concrete, as it is used in both new constructions and maintenance and rebuilds. Post the global economic slowdown of 2008, there has been a steady growth in the cellular concrete market.

Owing to its qualities such as fluidity and self-leveling, cellular concrete can be installed using gravity. It is also used in road construction projects in large volumes of cellular concretes for construction because of its quality of being weather resistant.

Conventional concrete production involves the use of significant amounts of coal to make clinkers, which results in unwanted greenhouse gas emissions. While cellular concrete being an eco-friendly product is produced using fly-ash, an unwanted waste from coal-based thermal plants, at a lower cost and time than that of conventional cement.

Constraints

Companies will be challenged by the availability of substitute materials that offer many of the features of cellular concrete. Products like gravel and autoclaved sand bricks will pose a threat. Furthermore, foam liquid concentrate used in the production of cellular cement can vary from poor to exceptional, which can raise concerns about product quality. Also those available in the marketplace are not designed specifically for the cellular concrete production.

Market Segmentation:

Market segmented based on application:

In 2016, based on application, building blocks, slabs, and arches accounted for the largest share. Cellular concrete is also widely used in the insulation of pipelines, construction of roads, building materials, concrete pipes bridges abutment, tunnels, and others. It is also ideally suited for filling voids, owing to its cost-effective nature, high fluidity, and the ability of volumetric expansion. Cellular concrete products include blocks, wall panels, floor and roof panels, and lintels.

Market segmented based on end-user industry:

The market is further segmented into infrastructure, commercial buildings, residential buildings, agriculture, mining, and others.

Market segmented based on type:

The Cellular Concrete market is divided into Thermal Insulation Block, Bearing Block, and Non-Bearing Block.

Geographic analysis:

One of the emerging cellular concrete markets is from the Asia-Pacific region. India and China are now increasing their economies by focusing on the manufacturing and infrastructure industries, hence increasing the demand for cellular concretes in the market. China dominates the Asia Pacific region owing to the growing middle-class population, urbanization, and disposable income. Europe is also growing its cellular concrete market as the companies are investing in the market to expand their infrastructure. There is a growing awareness of energy efficiency and savings in European countries. Also, the demand for thermal-insulated roofing slabs and floorings will drive the European market.

Key Players:

Cellular Concrete Technologies, Saint Gobain, Cellucrete, LastonItalianaS.P.A, Shirke, ACICO, Xella Group, Cematrix

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

