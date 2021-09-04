Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: Dynamics, Drivers, Restrains, Scope, crop types, size of field, components, Regional segmentation, competition assessment, and key players

The Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market: By Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetable, Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, Turf and Ornamental, Flowers and Others), By Size of the Field (Large, Medium, Small), By Components (Pivot Points, Control Panels, Span, Sprinkler Drop, Drive Train, Tower Drive Wheels), By Motion (Mobile, Immobile), By Geography (Latin America, North America, Asia- Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Europe) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Outline: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Center pivot irrigation is known as central pivot irrigation or circle irrigation or waterwheel irrigation. Center pivot irrigation method is crop irrigation method in which an equipment is rotated around the pivot by watering the crops with the help of sprinklers. Earlier, most of the center pivot systems are water powered while currently most of them are propelled by electric motors. Center pivot irrigation system was invented by Farmer Frank Zybach from Colorado in 1940. Center pivot irrigation system was recognized as most preferable method of enhancing distribution of water to the whole crop in the fields.

Market Dynamics: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Drivers of global center pivot irrigation systems market

Efficiency of water management

Increase in demand for high quality of crops

Less wastage of water

Large returns of investments in comparison with conventional irrigation systems

Increase in government subsidies and initiatives

Restraints of global center pivot irrigation systems market

High cost associated with initial setup

Difficulty in maintenance

Lack of awareness

Market Scope: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

The global center pivot irrigation systems market is classified on the basis crop type, size of the field, components, motion and regions

Based on crop type, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as

Fruits and Vegetable

Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Turf and Ornamental

Flowers and Others

Based on size of the field, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as

Large

Medium

Small

Based on components, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as

Pivot Points

Control Panels

Span

Sprinkler Drop

Drive Train

Tower Drive Wheels

Based on motion, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as

Mobile

Immobile

Based on region, global center pivot irrigation systems market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Competition Assessment: Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

Some of the players in global center pivot irrigation systems market are

Valmont Industries, Incorporated (U.S.)

Lindsay Corporation (U.S.)

Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia)

Grupo Fockink (Brazil)

T-L Irrigation Company (U.S.)

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Co., Ltd. (China)

Reinke Manufacturing Co, Inc. (U.S.)

BAUER GmbH (Austria)

