Chagas Disease Management Market: by Drivers, Competition Assessment, geographic segmentation, key players, Dynamics, future forecast, trends and industry Opportunities

Chagas Disease Management Market

Chagas disease or American trypanosomiasis is a tropical parasitic disease caused by Trypanosoma cruzi. Chagas disease is transmitted by kissing bugs or triatomine bugs. Chagas disease can also transmit through blood transfusions, mother to foetus during pregnancy, and sometimes it causes through organ transplantation. The symptoms of the Chagas disease in early stage include swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, and local swelling at the site of the bite. The chronic symptoms will appear after 8-12 weeks that may include expansion of ventricles leads to the heart failure, oesophagus or colon may cause death. The diagnosis of Chagas disease is complicated, require laboratory analysis of blood samples for the detection of antibodies against the Trypanosome cruzi.

The Chagas disease is majorly present in the Latin America and spreading to North America and Europe region. Increase in the Chagas disease population in Latin America region, rise in the prevalence of Chagas disease due to unhygienic conditions might fuel the growth of Chagas disease management market over the forecast period. In addition, increase in the research and development of new products are one of the main factors that drive the growth of chagas disease management market. However, lack of awareness regarding the chagas disease treatment, a limited number of approved products in the current market, and supply chain issues with chagas disease drugs will hamper the growth of the chagas disease management market over the forecast period.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3167

Chagas disease management market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, drug type, and end user

Based on treatment type, the Chagas disease management market segmented into the following:

Antiparasitic treatment

Symptomatic treatment

Based on drug type, the Chagas disease management market segmented into the following:

Benznidazole

Nifurtimox

Based on the distribution channel, the Chagas disease management market segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Chagas disease management market is still in the budding stage. Currently, very few players are actively involved in the development of new products for the Chagas disease treatment. Currently, there are only two drugs are available in the market for Chagas disease management namely, Benznidazole and Nifurtimox. Several products are in pipeline that may enter the market near future. Increase in research and developments for new products, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations and providing funds to various organizations for research and development activities might fuel the growth of Chagas disease management market. For instance, in March 2013, Dundee University partnered with GSK, Wellcome Trust for neglected tropical disease research. In June 2013, Japan’s Astellas Pharma signed an agreement with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to collaborate on drug discovery research for three neglected tropical diseases: leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, and sleeping sickness. Increase in the incidence Chagas disease in Latin America, and the unavailability of adequate treatment, spell opportunities for pharmaceutical companies across the region to develop new and improved diagnosis and treatment methods over the forecast period.

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3167

Geographically, the Chagas disease management market segmented into the following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Chagas disease is dominant in Latin America region and nowadays it is developing in the rest of world owing to the population mobility from Latin America. According to World Health Organization (WHO), about 8 million people are suffering from Chagas disease in worldwide, and majority of the people living in Latin America region. In addition, about 10,000 people die every year with the Chagas disease. Less number of products available in the market for treatment, and poor diagnostic methods to detect in the Latin America region are the major challenges for the Chagas disease management market in Latin America region. North America and Europe are the key regions for Chagas disease management market owing to increase in the prevalence of Chagas disease according to CDC, approximately 300,000 people are suffering from the Chagas disease in the North America region.

Some of the players in chagas disease management market are AstraZeneca (U.K), Bayer AG (Germany), Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd (Japan), Eisai Co Ltd (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Grupo Praxis Pharmaceutical SA (Spain), KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kancera AB (Sweden), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Laboratorio Elea S.A.C.I.F. y A (Argentina), Oblita Therapeutics BVBA (Belgium), and Sanofi Aventis (France) to name a few.

In March 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited and Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) are collaborated to form a joint research with regard to a new research program, the hit-to-lead project to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-PBI-HnM-3167/