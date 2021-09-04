Click & Collect in the UK, 2019-2023

“Click & Collect in the UK, 2018-2023”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Channels series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the click & collect channel. The report analyses the market, the main trends, and consumer attitudes towards the channel.

Click & Collect penetration has risen 1.2ppts from 2017 to 2018, driven mostly by male online shoppers and the dominance of the clothing & footwear sector.

The click & collect channel is forecast to continue growing rapidly to 2023, accounting for 12.9% of online spend by 2023.

Scope

– Clothing & Footwear will remain the largest sector within the click & collect channel, accounting for 60% of spend in 2018, as the sector continues to grow rapidly online.

– Store closures will reduce the availability of click & collect so retailers must consider other ways to cater for shoppers who prefer this fulfilment option, such as partnering with other retailers or third-party pickup providers.

– Retailers have improved click & collect services in terms of speed of delivery and cost, but the instore journey must now be improved to ensure the option offers all-round convenience for shoppers.

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which sectors are the most important for the click & collect channel and which consumers are most likely to use the method, to be able to successfully tailor click & collect options.

– Understand what drives consumers to chose click & collect, such as the low cost of click & collect options and the guarantee that stock will be available when the shopper visits a store, in order to maximise sales potential.

