Commercial Greenhouse Market: By Type, Equipment, Crop, Geographical Segmentation, Trends, Restrains, Drivers, Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2024

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: By Greenhouse Type (Plastic Greenhouse and Glass Greenhouse), By Equipment (Cooling Systems, Heating Systems, and Others), By Crop Type (Nursery Crops, Flowers & Ornaments, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Market Outline: Commercial Greenhouse Market

The commercial greenhouse is a structure made chiefly of roof and walls by using a transparent material such as glass, where plant requiring climatic conditions are developed. The size is varied from a small shed to industrial-sized buildings. Majority of these greenhouses have high technology production facilities for flowers and vegetables. These are filled with equipment such as heating, cooling, screening installations, and lighting among others. Commercial greenhouses provide better yield compared to traditional agriculture methods.

Market Dynamics: Commercial Greenhouse Market

Increase in the demand for food consumption, decrease in arable land due to increase in population, sudden changes in environmental conditions and rise in demand for vertical or rooftop farming are anticipated to fuel the commercial greenhouse market. Moreover, the higher yield of products compared to traditional agriculture, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements are propel the commercial greenhouse market over the forecast period. However, a high cost of greenhouse set up especially for HVAC systems and LED grow lights, and lack of awareness about commercial greenhouse in undeveloped regions are impede the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.

Market Scope: Commercial Greenhouse Market

Commercial greenhouse market segmented based on greenhouse type, equipment, and crop type

Based on the greenhouse type, it is segmented into the following:

Plastic greenhouse

Glass greenhouse

Based on the equipment, it is segmented into the following:

Cooling systems

Heating systems

Others

Based on the crop type, it is segmented into the following:

Nursery Crops

Flowers & ornamentals

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Market Summary: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

Commercial greenhouse market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to increase in urbanization coupled with the decrease in arable land. Increase in preference for rooftop farming in developed countries, a rise in demand for food consumption, and technological advancements in the greenhouse farming are expected to propel the revenue of commercial greenhouse market. Moreover, companies are focused on the acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, and innovative products are the strategies followed by the companies for increasing their revenue in commercial greenhouse market. For instance, in October 2017, Gibralter Industries, Inc. acquired Nexus Corporation for strengthening its position in United States commercial greenhouse market. In addition, in February 2013, Rough Brother Inc. and Golden Pacific Structures have inked an agreement to merge their business under Rough Brother Greenhouse line.

Regional Analysis: Global Commercial Greenhouse Market

Global commercial greenhouse market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America commercial greenhouse market is growing due to increase in the preference for rooftop farming, changes in environmental conditions, and innovation of modern technologies in greenhouse equipment. Europe commercial greenhouse market is rising due to the adoption of greenhouse automation technologies, a rise in R&D activities in Europe. Greenhouse automation, material handling, and lighting, and increase in agriculture production in France, UK, and Germany are witnessed to boost the market. Asia-Pacific commercial greenhouse market has a significant growth attributed to the adoption of greenhouse farming techniques, increase in food consumption due to rise in population, and rapid urbanization is fueling the market. Latin America commercial greenhouse market is projected to grow due to sudden changes in environmental condition leads to crop damage, better product yield comparable with traditional agriculture methods, and adoption of newer technologies are increasing the revenue of commercial greenhouse market. The Middle East and Africa commercial greenhouse market is upsurge due to government support for greenhouse farming. For instance, in August 2018, Taraba state government (Nigeria), launched greenhouse farming and harvesting of exotic vegetables for sale in within and outside Nigeria.

Competition Assessment:

Key player profiles in the global commercial greenhouse market include:

Argus control systems ltd. (U.S)

Lumigrow (U.S.)

Richel Group SA (France)

Logiqs (The Netherlands)

Rough Brothers, Inc. (U.S.)

Heliospectra AB (Sweden)

Certhon (U.S.)

Hort Americas, LLC (U.S.)

Gibralter Industries (U.S.)

Notable Market Developments:

In October 2018, Rough Brothers, Inc. launched HopsHouse, a greenhouse designed for hopes production

