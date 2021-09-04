Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Construction Adhesive Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Construction Adhesive Market 2018

Global Construction Adhesive market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

Dow (U.S.)

DAP products (U.S.)

Franklin International (U.S.)

Henkel (Germany)

ITW (U.S.)

SIKA (Switzerland)

SCIGRIP (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller (U.K.)

…

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Construction Adhesive in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acrylic

Polyurethane

PVA

Epoxy

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Onsite

Offsite

Civil

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Construction Adhesive Market Research Report 2018

1 Construction Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Adhesive

1.2 Construction Adhesive Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Acrylic

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 PVA

1.2.6 Epoxy

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Construction Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Construction Adhesive Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Onsite

1.3.3 Offsite

1.3.4 Civil

1.4 Global Construction Adhesive Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Construction Adhesive (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Construction Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Construction Adhesive Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Construction Adhesive Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Construction Adhesive Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Construction Adhesive Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 3M (U.S.)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Construction Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 3M (U.S.) Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bostik (France)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Construction Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bostik (France) Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Dow (U.S.)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Construction Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Dow (U.S.) Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 DAP products (U.S.)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Construction Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 DAP products (U.S.) Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Franklin International (U.S.)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Construction Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Franklin International (U.S.) Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Henkel (Germany)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Construction Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Henkel (Germany) Construction Adhesive Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued