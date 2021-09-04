Dairy Herd Management Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Dairy Herd Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

Dairy Herd Management Market 2018

This report focuses on the global Dairy Herd Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dairy Herd Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.)

Dairy Master (Ireland)

Afimilk (Israel)

Sum-It Computer Systems (U.K.)

SCR Dairy (Israel)

GEA Group (Germany)

DeLaval (Sweden)

BouMatic (U.S.)

Lely Holdings (Netherlands)

Infovet (India)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware and Systems

Standalone Software

On-premise Software

Web-based/Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Reproduction Management

Animal Comfort

Calf Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Heat Stress Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

……



