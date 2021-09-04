Diesel Generator Market Size Expected to Surpass CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period 2017 To 2023

Diesel Generator Market – Overview

The escalated global demand for uninterrupted power transmission is raising the demand for diesel generator sets. Market reports related with the energy and power industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is estimated to attain a 6.5 % CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The unmatched growth in the commercial sector is necessitating the use of diesel generators to ensure stable operations. The diesel generator market has gained significant traction due to the amplified occurrence of natural disasters globally. The mounting critical applications of diesel generators in power station systems and large-scale data centers are expected to create profitable avenues for growth in the diesel generator market.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the diesel generator market has been carried out the basis of operation, end-user, portability, and power rating.

Based on portability, the diesel generator market is divided into portable and stationary.

The segmentation on the basis of operation, the diesel generator market is segmented into standby power, peak savings, and continuous power.

On the basis of power rating, the diesel generator market is segmented into up to 1.0 MW – 5.0 MW, 0.5 MW, 0.5 MW – 1.0 MW, and above 5.0 MW.

On the basis of end user, the diesel generator market is segmented into commercial, industrial and residential.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis observes that the use of diesel generators through major end-use sectors at an extensive level in various regions is motivating the market’s growth. The development is principally accredited to the rise in power outages & failure and increasing demand for incessant & reliable power supply in several countries, which is expected to endure during the forecast years.

The Asia Pacific region is responsible for the chief share of the diesel generator market in 2016, while China, Japan, India, and other leading Southeast Asian countries have contributed mainly towards the market development. Though, South America and Africa regions are expected to appear as one of the leading markets for diesel generator globally due to intensifying power needs.

The economic expansion and large-scale industrialization in the North American and European regions have created enormous demand for power backup devices, leading to the rising demand for diesel generators across the regions. The increased dependability of commercial, industrial, and residential sectors over unceasing power for even operational functioning is producing a productive market for diesel generators and is projected to carry on throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The market trends hint at favorable development of the products that can bring in novelty to the product range and address the customer need better. The presence of a productive entity is expected to generate more sales or superior margins compared to its market rivals. The advent of new technology has boosted the growth potential of the market. Substantial cutbacks in administrative finances are bringing further development to the market. The market shows potential for demonstrating a greater comparative or differential value. The development of a strong value chain is moreover motivating the expansion of the market. The market competitors find themselves in a favorable position with the ability to manage the pace of change.

Prominent Players

The notable contenders in the diesel generator market are Generac Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Cummins Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (Japan), Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd. (China), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Wartsila Corporation (Finland), Kohler Co. (U.S.), Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany), MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany), AKSA Power Generation. (Turkey), Aggreko PLC (U.K), and General Electric Company (U.S.).

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 Rolls Royce has recently signed a contract to deliver its MTU diesel generators to supply back-up power to the brand-new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point C in Somerset. Rolls Royce is using its extensive in-house ability to provide four generator sets, all instrumentation and controls, and full systems integration. This contract is placed together with another for the facility of Hinkley Point C heat exchangers and associated systems.

