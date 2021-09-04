FATTY ACIDS, VEGETABLE-OIL, ME ESTERS, SULFURIZED INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY AND CONSUMPTION 2019 ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Fatty acids are important component of lipids (fat-soluble components of living cells) in plants, animals, and microorganisms. Generally, a fatty acid consists of a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms, with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (−COOH) at the other end. It is this carboxyl group that makes it an acid (carboxylic acid). If the carbon-to-carbon bonds are all single, the acid is saturated; if any of the bonds is double or triple, the acid is unsaturated and is more reactive. A few fatty acids have branched chains; others contain ring structures (e.g., prostaglandins). Fatty acids are not found in a free state in nature; commonly they exist in combination with the alcohol glycerol in the form of triglyceride.
From the point of upstream supply to analysis, the manufacturer in Asia has the absolute advantage, one of the raw materials palm and other oilseed, more than 85% of global palm oil production concentrated in southeast of Asia, and with low prices in Chinese region. Therefore, manufacturers in the region will be take lower raw material costs.
Market competition is intense. Like ADM Cargill Bunge, LouisDreyfus and Wilmar etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Despite the competition problem still exists, due to the trend of global economic recovery, it is clear that investors are still optimistic about this area, there will still be more new investors in the future to enter the field.
Global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market size will increase to 236200 Million US$ by 2025, from 200200 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized.
This report researches the worldwide Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Wilmar
KLK
IOI
Musim Mas
Oleon(Avril)
ADM
Bunge
Cargill
LouisDreyfus
KAO
Permata Hijau Group
Pacific Oleochemicals
Ecogreen
Teck Guan
Kwantas Link
COFCO
Xiwang Group
Cambridge Olein
Zhejiang Zanyu
Sichuan Tianyu
Shandong Jinda Shuangpeng Group
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Breakdown Data by Type
Fatty Acids
Vegetable-Oil
Me Esters
Sulfurized
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Breakdown Data by Application
Food
Industrial
Biodiesel
Others
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Manufacturers
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Fatty Acids, Vegetable-oil, Me Esters, Sulfurized Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
