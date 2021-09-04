Feed Binders Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players, and Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

Feed Binders Market

Market Outline: Feed Binders Market

Feed binders are the substances that hold the different feed particles together and increases the stability in feed. These enables reduce waste, lower the segregation in feed and shorten the eating periods. Animal performance and feed efficiency attained by pelleting the feed. In aqua feed binders are more important as the feed should not be dispersed in the water for better efficiency of the feed. Furthermore, feed binders are used to improve animal digestion, enhancing the feed nutrition value.

Market Dynamics: Feed Binders Market

Global feed binder market is primarily driven by increased production of meat to meet the growing meat consumption rates. In addition, rising demand for pellet feed, especially in poultry industry and benefits of binders in animal feed such as increase in durability, quality and shortening the eating periods, expected to propel the feed binder market. Furthermore, growing health concerns about the animals and rising trend of organized farming that require integrity and quality feed to transport from one place to another place impel the market growth. However, rising cost of raw materials expected to hamper the feed binders growth market over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Feed Binders Market

Global Feed Binders market is segmented based on source, binder, and livestock

Based on Source, global feed binders market is segmented into

Natural

Synthetic

Based on binder, global feed binders market is segmented into

Hemicellulose

Clay

Gelatin

Plant Gums & Starches

Others

Based on livestock, global feed binders market is segmented into

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

Market overview: Feed Binders Market

Global feed binders market is expected to grow at notable rates owing to rise in meat consumption rates worldwide. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), worldwide 34 kilograms of meat was consumed by an average adult during the year 2014, and it is expected to grow to 35.5 kilograms by the year 2024. Market players in feed binders market are focused on expanding geographical presence and product line through product launches and acquisitions. For instance, in 2017, Borregaard LignoTech launched new pelleting agent, “Intact Aqua” for the aquafeed in the Asian market. Natural binders are expected to significant growth rates due to low cost and increase in consumer preference towards the natural additives for feed.

Region Overview: Feed Binders Market

Geographically, feed binders market is segmented into five regions i.e. Latin America, Asia- Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America expected to have major share in feed binders market, owing to factors such as increase in meat consumption rate, rise in health concerns about the animal led to the healthy feeding of animals and growing demand for pellet form of feed due to its advantages such as lowering the wastage and decreasing the feeding time. Asia Pacific region projecting the significant growth opportunity due to presence of huge population, lifestyle changes in developing countries such as India led to rise in livestock industry and rise in demand for feed pellets.

Competition Assessment: Feed Binders Market

Some of the players in Feed Binders market include Borregaard (Norway), Emsland-Starke GmbH (Germany), Darling International, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Uniscope, Inc. (U.S.), E.l. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BENEO GmbH (Germany) and Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Market Developments: Feed Binders Market

In November 2017, Borregaard LignoTech launched new pelleting aid and binder “Intact Aqua” for aqua feed sector in Asia.

