Food Enzymes Market: Dynamics, Scope, Type, Source, Application, Geographical Segmentation, Key Players, Trends, Industry Overview and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

Global Food Enzymes Market

Enzymes are the protein molecules which are present in all living things. Enzymes are major food additives, generally used to break down complex molecules into simple molecules for the proper digestion. In addition, Food enzymes speed up and target chemical reactions in food and beverages. Enzymes aid many processes such as digestion, metabolism and elimination of waste in humans and animals and also plays very crucial role in muscle contraction. The enzymes are extensively used in food industry for various purposes. These enzymes can be obtained by extraction from plants or animals or by fermentation of enzymes. Food enzymes are added to perform a technological function in manufacture, processing, preparation and treatment of foods.

Market Dynamics: Food Enzymes Market

Global food enzyme market is mainly driven by the growing demand and adaptation of the packaged food products by the consumers. In addition, application of enzymes in fermentation industry, dairy products, meat processing and alcoholic beverages are expected to boost the food enzymes market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in food industry led to new type of food preparations also act as positive factor for growth of market. Furthermore, rising population, food requirements coupled with growing awareness about the healthy food and beverages intake expected to propel the global food enzymes market in coming period. However, some of the side effects that are associated with enzymes, regulatory issues may act as restraints for the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Food Enzymes Market

Global food enzymes market is segmented based on type of enzyme, source, and application

Based on type of enzyme, global food enzymes market is segmented into

Proteases

Lipases

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulose

Pectinase

Lactase

Based on source, global food enzymes market is segmented into

Plant

Animal

Microorganisms

Based on application, global food enzymes market is segmented into

Processed Food Industry

Dairy

Bakery

Beverages

Market overview: Food Enzymes Market

Market players present in global food enzymes market are engaged in development of the new enzymes and product launches for strengthening their market position. For instance, in November 2015, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company launched Powermill Enzyme, that reduces the wheat conditioning time up to 50% and reduces the consumption of energy up to 10%. Similarly, in July 2014, ingredients company Koninklijke DSM N.V. launched a new enzyme for industrial berry juice production “Rapidase Pro Colour”, primarily in Europe and bit also in North America in organic products. Furthermore, companies operating in these market also focusing on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations as their key strategies to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2018, Advanced Enzymes Technologies acquired Evoxx Technologies GmbH to boost its market share in the market.

Region Overview: Food Enzymes Market

Geographically, Global food enzymes market is segmented into five key regions i.e. Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America food enzymes market is expected to grow at notable rates owing to the factors such as growing adaptation of packaged food products, well-established food and beverages industry and growing awareness related to healthy food consumption. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant rates owing to the factors such as growing demand for the product such as dairy products, beverages and packaged food coupled with developing food industry to meet the requirements of growing population in the region. Europe food enzymes market is driven by the presence of strong market players, recent product launches and increase in demand for meat and packaged food products.

Competition Assessment: Food Enzymes Market

Some of the players in global food enzymes market includes E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Dyadic International, Inc. (U.S.), Deerland Enzymes (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan) and Puratos Group (Belgium).

Market Developments: Food Enzymes Market

In November 2013, Novoenzymes inc. launched food enzyme product, “Acrylaway HihT” used to reduce the acrylamide in food.

