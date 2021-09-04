General Lighting Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “General Lighting Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

The lighting industry includes general lighting, automotive lighting, and backlighting. General lighting is based on fixed light source installations, which deliver a practical or aesthetic lighting effect. CFLs, LFLs, HID lights, and LEDs are some of the major general lighting products.

One trend in the market is growing number of households and urbanization. The rapid urbanization worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, is leading to the increasing demand for lighting devices from a growing number of households. The residential segment is one of the major contributors to the growing demand for lighting devices. One driver in the market is the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The manufacturing cost of LEDs has declined since 2012 and will continue to decline during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the declining ASP of chips and components used in the manufacturing process of LED devices. The decline in the manufacturing cost of LEDs is leading to a decrease in the initial installation cost of LED lamps and fixtures.

One challenge in the market is high average cost per LED fixture. Though the total cost of owning LED lamps and fixtures is low compared with traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs, the high initial cost acts as a hindrance. The total cost of installation includes the cost of LED luminaires and labor cost. In addition, consumers who install smart lighting fixtures require a huge amount of money for the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure.

The global General Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on General Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall General Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acuity Brands

Cree

Eaton

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips

Osram

Panasonic

Segment by Type

Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting

Segment by Application

Residential Segment

Commercial Segment

Outdoor Segment

Industrial Segment

Architectural Segment

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

General Lighting Manufacturers

General Lighting Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

General Lighting Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 General Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of General Lighting

1.2 General Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global General Lighting Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Traditional Lighting

1.2.3 LED Lighting

1.3 General Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 General Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Segment

1.3.3 Commercial Segment

1.3.4 Outdoor Segment

1.3.5 Industrial Segment

1.3.6 Architectural Segment

1.4 Global General Lighting Market by Region

1.4.1 Global General Lighting Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global General Lighting Market Size

1.5.1 Global General Lighting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global General Lighting Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in General Lighting Business

7.1 Acuity Brands

7.1.1 Acuity Brands General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Acuity Brands General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cree

7.2.1 Cree General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cree General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Eaton

7.3.1 Eaton General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Eaton General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Electric

7.4.1 General Electric General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Electric General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Koninklijke Philips

7.5.1 Koninklijke Philips General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Koninklijke Philips General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Osram

7.6.1 Osram General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Osram General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic General Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 General Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic General Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

