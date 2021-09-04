Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Share, Top Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 121 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Agricultural Crop Insurance Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Agricultural Crop Insurance Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Other Regions

Agricultural Crop insurance is purchased by agricultural producers, including farmers, ranchers, and others to protect themselves against either the loss of their crops due to natural disasters, such as hail, drought, and floods, or the loss of Premiums due to declines in the prices of agricultural commodities.

The main types of Agricultural Crop Insurance are: MPCI and Hail. MPCI enjoyed the largest proportion in global market, accounting for over 87%.

Geographically, the global Agricultural Crop Insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market, its premiums of global market exceeds 51% in 2017.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Crop Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Corp Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

Global Agricultural Crop Insurance market size will increase to 36000 Million US$ by 2025, from 26300 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Crop Insurance.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

ICICI Lombard

Agricultural Crop Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

MPCI

Hail

Agricultural Crop Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

Digital and Direct Channel

Bancassurance

Agencies

Brokers

Which Types of Questions does the Report Answer?

What are the substitutes of products offered in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance?

What are the growth driving factors of the global Agricultural Crop Insurance?

Which are the high-growth segments of the global Agricultural Crop Insurance?

What are the upcoming industry trends?

Which regions will create rewarding prospects in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance?

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Agricultural Crop Insurance capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Agricultural Crop Insurance manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

