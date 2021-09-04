Global Cloud IAM Market 2019 by Size, Industry Share, Business Growth Strategies, Latest Research, Statistical Analysis and Forecast Outlook till 2023

Global Cloud IAM Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cloud IAM access policies are used to assign users and service IDs access to the resources within your account.

The cloud IAM market is segmented by components: access management, user provisioning, directory services, single sign-on, password management and audit, governance and compliance management. Further, the report has also been segmented by end user: small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises; by verticals: BFSI, telecom and IT, energy, oil and gas, public sector and utilities, healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail and others; by region: North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud IAM will register a 25.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6040 million by 2023, from US$ 1530 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud IAM market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell Inc.

Okta

Sailpoint Technologies Inc.

Onelogin Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

Centrify Corporation

This study considers the Cloud IAM value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Access Management

User provisioning

Directories

Password Management

Audit governance and Compliance Management

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

SMB

Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud IAM market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud IAM market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

