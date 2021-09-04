Global Cloud Orchestration Market 2019: Demand, Sales, Production, Supply, Top Manufacturers, Competitive Development, End User and Strategies Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global Cloud Orchestration Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Cloud orchestration is the use of programming technology to manage the interconnections and interactions among workloads on public and private cloud infrastructure. It connects automated tasks into a cohesive workflow to accomplish a goal, with permissions oversight and policy enforcement.

The key forces driving the cloud orchestration market include growing demand for optimum resources utilization, increasing need for self-service provisioning, and flexibility, agility, and cost-efficiency. Cloud orchestration services also provide scalability and flexibility to scale up or scale down the resources consumed. With the increase in the adoption rate of cloud orchestration among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the cloud orchestration market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Orchestration will register a 23.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 17700 million by 2023, from US$ 5010 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Orchestration market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Vmware, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Servicenow, Inc.

BMC Software

This study considers the Cloud Orchestration value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Reporting and Analytics

Training, Consulting, and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Provisioning

Compliance Auditing

Management and Monitoring

Metering and Billing

Autoscaling

The reporting and analytics service has gained importance over the years owing to the need for improved decision-making, optimizing internal business process, increasing operational efficiency, and gaining competitive advantage. This service provides additional benefits such reduced time-consuming manual tasks, improved accuracy, management of heavy workloads, and increased business opportunity.

Among applications, the compliance auditing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the cloud orchestration market during the forecast period. Compliance auditing allows enterprises to focus on their core businesses, service quality, and better end user experience while delivering optimized and quality IT services. Enterprises are impacted by compliance auditing and therefore systematic planning of regulation hurdles can be addressed with compliance automation.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Cloud Orchestration market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Orchestration market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Cloud Orchestration Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cloud Orchestration by Players

4 Cloud Orchestration by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cloud Orchestration Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Corporation Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM Corporation News

11.2 Hewlett Packard nterprise Company

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company News

11.3 Oracle Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.3.3 Oracle Corporation Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Oracle Corporation News

11.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.4.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.5 Amazon Web Services

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.5.3 Amazon Web Services Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Amazon Web Services News

11.6 Vmware, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.6.3 Vmware, Inc. Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Vmware, Inc. News

11.7 Computer Sciences Corporation

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cloud Orchestration Product Offered

11.7.3 Computer Sciences Corporation Cloud Orchestration Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Computer Sciences Corporation News

..continued

