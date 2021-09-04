Global Cloud Security Market Report 2019 By Emerging Statistics, Types, User Demand, Manufacturing Processes, Product Reviews and Features, Outlook & Forecast to 2023
Cloud computing security or, more simply, cloud security refers to a broad set of policies, technologies, and controls deployed to protect data, applications, and the associated infrastructure of cloud computing. It is a sub-domain of computer security, network security, and, more broadly, information security.
Basically, cloud professional services market defines the services which are accessible by the consumers as per their demand through the internet. These services are generally delivered to the customers through a cloud computing vendor or a third party service provider. Thus compared to the legacy on premise systems, cloud based services and solutions save the infrastructure and operational costs involved at the customer’s end as these services are completely managed by the cloud based service providers.
Cloud based professional services generally include consulting services such as training services, advisory services; system and network integration services such as application load and performance testing services and others; and deployment and support services includes data backup and recovery services, storage security services and others.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Security will register a 25.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 16000 million by 2023, from US$ 4090 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Trend Micro, Inc.
Mcafee LLC
Symantec Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CA Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
Fortinet, Inc.
Sophos, PLC
Imperva, Inc.
Qualys, Inc.
Ciphercloud, Inc.
Zscaler, Inc.
Avanan, Inc.
Cloudpassage, Inc.
This study considers the Cloud Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Infrastructure-As-A-Service
Platform-As-A-Service
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Cloud Security market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Cloud Security market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Cloud Security Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Security by Players
4 Cloud Security by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Security Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
