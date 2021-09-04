Global Data Center Rack Market Professional Survey, Segment Analysis and Industry Key Players – Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE, Dell, IBM, Oracle Corp | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Data Center Rack Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database

Data Center Rack Market 2019-2025

Description: –

A data center rack is a type of physical steel and electronic framework that is designed to house servers, networking devices, cables and other data center computing equipment. This physical structure provides equipment placement and orchestration within a data center facility.

The main driver of the global data rack industry is the construction of new data centers. In 2016, the global data rack industry was valued at 2.0 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). By 2023, the world is expected to reach 2.8 billion USD (Revenue from manufacturer). From the manufacturer’s point of view, the global data rack ex-prices is about 300-650 USD / Unit. Emerson Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, HPE and Dell are top manufacturers. Emerson Electric is the world’s largest manufacturer. In 2016, Emerson’s shipments were 702.1 K Units. Emerson holds 16% of the global market share.

Scope of the Report:

In the past few years, global sales prices have risen slowly Due to the replacement of the product. The United States is the world’s largest consumer area. In 2016, the United States accounted for 41% of the global consumer market share. Europe and China are the second and third largest consumer regions.

In the past few years, despite the US and European markets have a certain growth, slow decline has emerged. The development of new data centers in the United States is weak. At the same time, Google and Microsoft and other leading companies have begun to build data centers in the world. In the future, BRIC countries have a very market demand. Thus, developing countries are the main drivers of the market.

Enclosures continue to dominate the market, accounting for 81 percent of units shipped in 2016. Rack Enclosures have a more obvious advantage. In the future, Rack Enclosures market will continue to rise. QYR team interviewed dozens of industry experts and consumers. These people think that Rack Enclosures have a better performance.

In 2018, the global Data Center Rack market size was 2110 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Rack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Rack development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Schneider Electric

HPE

Dell

IBM

Oracle Corp

Rittal Corp

Cisco

Chatsworth Products

Tripp Lite

Black Box Corporation

Belden

Fujitsu

Dataracks

AMCO Enclosures

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Frame Racks

Rack Enclosures

Wall-mount Racks

Market segment by Application, split into

Networking Data Center Rack Application

Servers Data Center Rack Application

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Rack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Rack development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Open Frame Racks

1.4.3 Rack Enclosures

1.4.4 Wall-mount Racks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Rack Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Networking Data Center Rack Application

1.5.3 Servers Data Center Rack Application

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Rack Market Size

2.2 Data Center Rack Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Rack Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Rack Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Emerson Electric

12.1.1 Emerson Electric Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.1.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

12.2 Eaton

12.2.1 Eaton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.2.4 Eaton Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 HPE

12.4.1 HPE Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.4.4 HPE Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HPE Recent Development

12.5 Dell

12.5.1 Dell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.5.4 Dell Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dell Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 Oracle Corp

12.7.1 Oracle Corp Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.7.4 Oracle Corp Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Oracle Corp Recent Development

12.8 Rittal Corp

12.8.1 Rittal Corp Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.8.4 Rittal Corp Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rittal Corp Recent Development

12.9 Cisco

12.9.1 Cisco Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.10 Chatsworth Products

12.10.1 Chatsworth Products Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Center Rack Introduction

12.10.4 Chatsworth Products Revenue in Data Center Rack Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Chatsworth Products Recent Development

Continued…...

