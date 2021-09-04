Global Diphenylamine Market Worldwide Future Growth Production Status and Manufacturing Cost Forecast Till 2023

The global diphenylamine is mainly driven by the growing demand for diphenylamine in transportation and automotive applications as an automotive lubricant additive. The antioxidative properties of diphenylamine have led to its growing use in automotive lubricants to avoid oxidation at high temperatures. The growing volume of general industrial activities is also likely to be a major driver for the global diphenylamine market over the forecast period, as diphenylamine is also used as a lubricant in industrial procedures.

The growing demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles in emerging regions around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global diphenylamine market over the forecast period. Rising urbanization and infrastructure construction in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific have driven the demand for commercial vehicles such as trucks, whereas the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging countries has driven the demand for personal vehicles. This is likely to be the major driver for the global diphenylamine market.

The growing volume of the industrial sector in the developing world is likely to be a major factor in the growth of the global diphenylamine market over the forecast period, as the increasing economic prospects of countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Mexico have been driven by the growing industrial sector in these countries. The industrial sector is likely to play a central role in the development of the global diphenylamine market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the prominent players operating in the global diphenylamine market are BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), Chemtura Corporation (U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Duslo, a.s. (Slovakia), Seiko Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), SONGWON (South Korea), Nantong Xinbang Chemical Technology Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and JIANGSU FEIYA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD (China)

Market Segmentation: –

The global diphenylamine market is classified based on application, end use industry, and region.

Based on application, the diphenylamine market is segmented into antioxidants, fungicides, chemical intermediates, and others.

Based on end use industry, the diphenylamine market is segmented into automotive, agriculture, cosmetics & personal care, general industry, plastics & rubber, and others.

Regional Analysis: –

The global diphenylamine market is segmented based on region into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global diphenylamine market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for diphenylamine in the industrial sector and construction applications in the region.

The industrial sector in Asia Pacific has been driven by the growing industrial activities in regional powers such as China, India, Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia, which is likely to remain the key driver for the diphenylamine market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Rising migration from rural regions into urban centers has driven the demand for residential construction, while the demand for infrastructure and industrial construction has also been driven by the consistent growth of the regional markets over the last few years.

Industry Updates: –

In December 2017, Canada approved 14 new substituted diphenylamines (SDPAs) for use.

