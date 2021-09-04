Global Generative Design Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Generative design is an iterative design process that involves a program that will generate a certain number of outputs that meet certain constraints, and a designer that will fine tune the feasible region by changing minimal and maximal values of an interval in which a variable of the program meets the set of constraints, in order to reduce or augment the number of outputs to choose from. The program doesn’t need to be run on a machine like a digital computer, it can be run by a human for example with pen and paper. The designer doesn’t need to be a human, it can be a test program in a testing environment or an artificial intelligence (see for example Generative adversarial networks). The designer learns to refine the program (usually involving algorithms) with each iteration as his design goals become better defined over time.
In 2018, the global Generative Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Generative Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generative Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Altair
Bentley Systems
Autodesk
Ansys
Desktop Metal
Dassault Systemes
MSC Software
ESI Group
Ntopology
Paramatters
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Manufacturing
Building
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Generative Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Generative Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
