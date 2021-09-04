Global Geospatial Analytics Market will multiply at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are RMSI, MDA, ESRI, Hexagon AB, Fugro N.V., Harris Corporation and General Electric

Geospatial Analytics, commonly known as Spatial Analysis is the collection, display and modification of geographically coded data like GPS data, satellite images and aerial photographs. Geospatial analytics give solutions which throw insight on the data collected from sources like GIS, Remote sensing and GPS. Users can do advanced mapping and modelling using the solutions from geospatial analytics.

Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of the market are commercialization of geospatial data, integration of geospatial data with other major technologies, increasing demand for geospatial solutions in various industries, use of geospatial analytics in new and novel applications, advancements in technology and application of geospatial analytics for security solutions around the world. The factors which are adversely affecting the growth of the geospatial analytics market are the high initial as well as maintenance costs associated with these technologies and operational problems which combined are playing a role in the slow adoption of geospatial analytics around the world. Lack of supporting infrastructure to geospatial technologies and difficulties associated with integrating geospatial technologies with other technologies also act as impediments to growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented into five types on the basis of type, technology, application, vertical and region.

Segmentation by Type

Surface Analytics

Network Analytics

Geo-Visualization

Others

Segmentation by Technology

Remote Sensing

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Other

The Global Positioning System (GPS) segment is expected to post the highest growth rate. This growth is due to the various applications of GPS in fields such as commercial, industrial, defence and space.

Segmentation by Application

Surveying

Medicine & Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Other

The surveying segment is projected to grow the fastest, due in part to the increasing demand for surveying solutions.

Segmentation by Vertical

Business

Automotive

Utility & Communication

Government

Defence & Intelligence

Natural Resources

Others

The Automotive segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate. This is due to the rising adoption of geospatial technologies in automotive sector.

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth among all the regions.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Factors like increasing adoption of geospatial technologies, usage of geospatial analytics in various industries, developments in infrastructure and need for smart city solutions are driving the growth of geospatial analytics in Asia Pacific. Europe is also expected to show good growth due to the increasing usage of geospatial technologies in the aeronautical and defence sectors in Europe.

Key Players

The Major Players in the global geospatial analytics market are Trimble Navigation Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., RMSI, MDA, ESRI, Hexagon AB, Fugro N.V., Harris Corporation, General Electric and Digital Globe Inc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

