Global Green Datacenter Market is expected to grow by 2022 & Top Key Players are Cisco Systems, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Rittal , Schneider Electric, Vertiv and Oracle

A data center is a repository of computer systems and associated components, some examples being telecommunications and storage systems. Reports say the graph of energy use by these data centers has been a straight line, increasing from 30bn kilowatt per hour in 2001 to 100 n kilowatt per hour in 2013. With this rate of data boom, it is only imperative that companies switch to greener and smarter means of running data centers, considering, energy efficiency, power expenditure and data center location.

A green data center is a data storage facility that is built, managed and operated in an environmentally friendly design, using less space and energy. In short, the process to build a green data center consists of a few simple points, like switching to an efficient energy system (preferably sustainable energy), revamping the server system so as to improve its performance and making use of natural air flow as a coolant as far as possible.

A green data center can almost entirely rule out the usage of coolers thereby reducing not only energy but also cutting out on operating cost. Green data centers can contribute to a sustainable future thereby improving the corporate and social image of the company and making it a role model for the change.

Market dynamics

o Environmental regulations by government

o Increase demand for data storage

o Rising energy cost.

Constraints

o Lack of awareness

o High initial cost

o Incompatibility of present data centers with advanced green data centers

Opportunities

o North America and Europe: favorable climate

o Canada, Sweden: Cold climate provides natural cooling solution

o Asia Pacific: High demand owing to advent of IT industry

Market segmentation

On basis of solutions

o Management software

o Power cooling

o Networking

o Server and green solutions

On basis of services

o Monitoring

o System integration

o Professional services

On basis of industries

o Healthcare

o Government and Public sector

o Banking and financial services

o Telecom and IT.

On basis of User type

o Colocation providers

o Cloud provider

o Enterprises

On basis of regions

o North America (NA)

o Europe (EU)

o Asia Pacific (APAC)

o The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Latin America (LA).

Key Players

Cisco Systems, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Rittal , Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Oracle, EMC Corp, APC Corp, Huawei Technologies and Fujitsu.

Corp Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

