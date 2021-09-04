Global Herbicides Market: By Type, Crop, Action, Application, Formulation, Geographic Segmentation, Dynamics, Regional Share, trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024
Global Herbicides Market: By Type (Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides, Triazine Herbicides, Organic Phosphorous Herbicides) By Crop Type (Arable Crops, Permanent Crops ), By Mode of Action (Selective, Contact, Broad Spectrum, Residual, Systemic) By Mode of Application (Soil, Seed, Foliar, Post-harvest) By Formulation (Liquid, Granular, Powder, Others) By Geography (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024
Market Dynamics: Herbicides Market
Increase in demand for food products, rise in the product yield and quality with reduced chemical hazards, government initiations taken for sustainable agricultural practices, and increase in awareness among the farmers about the herbicides are anticipated to propel the herbicides market over the forecast period. Moreover, wider range of advantages of herbicides, low R&D costs, and easier residue management are boost the herbicides market over the forecast timeframe. However, risk of toxic metabolites by microbes, high cost of the herbicides, and lesser availability of products are hinder the growth of herbicides market over the forecast period.
Market Scope: Herbicides Market
The Herbicides Market is classified on the basis of type, mode of action, mode of application, crop type, formulation and region
Based on Type, Market is segmented into the following Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides
- Triazine Herbicides
- Organic Phosphorous Herbicides
Based on Mode of Action, Market is segmented into the following
- Selective
- Contact
- Broad Spectrum
- Residual
- Systemic
Based on Crop Type, Market is segmented into the following:
- Permanent crops
- Arable crops
Based on Mode of Application, Market is segmented into the following:
- Soil
- Seed
- Foliar
- Post-harvest
Based on Formulation, Market is segmented into the following:
- Liquid
- Granular
- Powder
- Others
Based on Region, Market is segmented into the following
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- The Middle East Africa
Regional Analysis: Herbicides Market
Herbicides Market is segmented as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific herbicides market is led by India and China owing to high consumption of agricultural products, high dependence on agriculture income, and increase in disposable income, presence of large pool of population, growing agriculture exports. North America holds second largest position followed by Europe due to the high inclination towards healthy diet, demand for organic food grains, high awareness regarding healthcare concerns, although strict environment regulatory protocols may restrain the growth of herbicides market in North America and Europe.
Competition Assessment: Herbicides Market
Some of the players in Herbicides Market
- The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- DuPont (U.S.)
- Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
- Monsanto Company (U.S.)
- FMC Corporation (U.S.)
- Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)
- Platform Specialty Products Corporation (U.S.)
- Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Drexel Chemical Co.(U.S.)
Notable Market Developments
In September 2014, Bayer launched Betanal Quattro, a combination herbicide to control weeds in beet crops.
