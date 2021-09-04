Global Herbicides Market: By Type, Crop, Action, Application, Formulation, Geographic Segmentation, Dynamics, Regional Share, trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Herbicides Market: By Type (Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides, Triazine Herbicides, Organic Phosphorous Herbicides) By Crop Type (Arable Crops, Permanent Crops ), By Mode of Action (Selective, Contact, Broad Spectrum, Residual, Systemic) By Mode of Application (Soil, Seed, Foliar, Post-harvest) By Formulation (Liquid, Granular, Powder, Others) By Geography (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Dynamics: Herbicides Market

Increase in demand for food products, rise in the product yield and quality with reduced chemical hazards, government initiations taken for sustainable agricultural practices, and increase in awareness among the farmers about the herbicides are anticipated to propel the herbicides market over the forecast period. Moreover, wider range of advantages of herbicides, low R&D costs, and easier residue management are boost the herbicides market over the forecast timeframe. However, risk of toxic metabolites by microbes, high cost of the herbicides, and lesser availability of products are hinder the growth of herbicides market over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Herbicides Market

The Herbicides Market is classified on the basis of type, mode of action, mode of application, crop type, formulation and region

Based on Type, Market is segmented into the following Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides

Triazine Herbicides

Organic Phosphorous Herbicides

Based on Mode of Action, Market is segmented into the following

Selective

Contact

Broad Spectrum

Residual

Systemic

Based on Crop Type, Market is segmented into the following:

Permanent crops

Arable crops

Based on Mode of Application, Market is segmented into the following:

Soil

Seed

Foliar

Post-harvest

Based on Formulation, Market is segmented into the following:

Liquid

Granular

Powder

Others

Based on Region, Market is segmented into the following

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

The Middle East Africa

Regional Analysis: Herbicides Market

Herbicides Market is segmented as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific herbicides market is led by India and China owing to high consumption of agricultural products, high dependence on agriculture income, and increase in disposable income, presence of large pool of population, growing agriculture exports. North America holds second largest position followed by Europe due to the high inclination towards healthy diet, demand for organic food grains, high awareness regarding healthcare concerns, although strict environment regulatory protocols may restrain the growth of herbicides market in North America and Europe.

Competition Assessment: Herbicides Market

Some of the players in Herbicides Market

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

DuPont (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)

Platform Specialty Products Corporation (U.S.)

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Drexel Chemical Co.(U.S.)

Notable Market Developments

In September 2014, Bayer launched Betanal Quattro, a combination herbicide to control weeds in beet crops.

