Global Oil & Gas Drones Market Global Oil & Gas Drones Market: Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

The aerospace industry is expanding on a regular basis in various sectors of the globe, may it be for scientific use, commercial use, agricultural use, recreational use or even for surveillance use. Consequently, it has stepped in the Oil & gas market as well. Drones (UAVs) are a special component of this industry that normally works in association with monitoring the Pipelines, Roads, Buildings, bridges, storage tanks and many more. Basically, they are the main players in the Oil & gas industry taking into account the falling Oil & gas prices. The Global Oil & Gas Drones Market is forecasted to reach USD XXX million at the offset of 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately XX% from 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

There remain many factors acting as the driving and constraining force for the market.

Driving factors:

– Falling Oil & Gas prices

– Increasing safety requirement for industry operators

– Lightweight and Durable

– Increase in demand for innovative technologies

Constraint factors:

– High Accident rate

– Stringent Government Regulations

– Lack of Technological advances to process raw data

Market Segmentation

The Global Oil & Gas Drones Market is segmented on the basis of the product type and Application.

– Segmentation based on Product type includes

> Single Rotor

> Multi Rotor

> Fixed wing

> Hybrid & Nano Drones

– Segmentation based on Application type includes

> Agriculture

> Mining

> Inspection

> Construction

> Oil & gas

> Surveying and many more.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Oil & Gas Drones Market is segmented into various regions which mainly comprises of Asia-pacific, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Europe, and other parts. Out of the regions, Asia-pacific with China and India in its fence is estimated to be the most promising regions because of their increasing boundary based conflicts.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

– Textron Inc.

– Altavian Inc.

– BAE Systems Inc.

– Aeryon Labs Inc.

– Leonardo S.P.A.

– Boeing

Regional Analysis

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

