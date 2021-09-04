Global Smart Airports Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022
Smart Airports Market by Technology (Security Systems, Communication Systems, Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Endpoint Devices), by Airside (Air Traffic Management, Resource Management, Aircraft Parking, Aircraft Maintenance), for Aeronautical Operations and Non-aeronautical Operations. Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2022
The report analyzes and forecasts smart airports market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of past year along with forecast from 2014 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the smart airport market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the smart airport market on a global level.
The report gives a transparent view of the smart airports market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in smart airports market. To understand the competitive landscape of smart airport market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, landside, airside, terminal side, application and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.
The study provides a crucial view on smart airport market by segmenting the market based on technology, landside, airside, terminal side, application and regional segments. All the technology, landside, airside, terminal side, application and regional segments of smart airport market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2022. In terms of technology, the segment includes security systems, communication systems, passenger, cargo baggage handling control, air/ground traffic control, endpoint devices and other technologies. Airside segment holds air traffic management, resource management, aircraft parking, aircraft maintenance and others. A terminal segment for smart airport market is baggage handling, check-in systems, building operations, sustainable energy management. Further, on the basis of landside, the market for the smart airport is segmented into vehicular parking, security, intelligent advertising used for aeronautical and non-aeronautical operations. The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are also bifurcated into major countries like US, UK, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, and Brazil.
The major participants in the smart airports market are Honeywell Corporation Inc (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), SITA (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), and Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain) among others. These players have adopted strategies such as contracts, new product developments, and agreements to strengthen their position in the smart airports market.
The report segment of smart airports market is as follows:
Smart Airports Market: Technology Segment Analysis
Security Systems
Communication Systems
Passenger, Cargo Baggage Handling Control
Air/Ground Traffic Control
Endpoint Devices
Other Technologies
Smart Airports Market: Airside Segment Analysis
Air Traffic Management
Resource Management
Aircraft Parking
Aircraft Maintenance
Others
Smart Airports Market: Terminal Segment Analysis
Baggage Handling
Check-in Systems
Building Operations
Sustainable Energy Management
Smart Airports Market: Landside Segment Analysis
Vehicular Parking
Security
Intelligent advertising
Smart Airports Market: Application Segment Analysis
Aeronautical Operations
Non-aeronautical Operations
Smart Airports Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
