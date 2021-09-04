Global Smart Mining Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2016 to 2022

Smart Mining was born as a result of nationalization of resources, decreasing productivity and increasing operational cost in the mining industry. Smart Mining offers integrated solutions, where the flow of information and optimization of processes with the incorporation of latest technologies increases overall efficiency (recorded a whopping 40% rise in efficiency) and maximizes the outcome of the mining process and at the same time improves the safety of equipment and personnel. This new wave of digital transformation has changed manual intensive processes to fully-automated, reactive analysis approach to predictive analysis and provided a holistic approach to scheduling and planning.

Market Dynamics

Major drivers of the growth are an adoption of automated equipment and Internet of Things solutions, and growing concern for safety (For ex: remote controlled-driverless trucks) and security. Also, with the improvements in infrastructure, the market share of underground marketing is expected to increase in the forecasted years. Another major factor is the cost cut provided by smart mining, such as pre-knowledge of potential sites and mining spots.

As more and more data moves to the cloud with the advent of IoT, there has been a growing concern of cyber-security where corporate intellectual property, mining and exploration plans, personnel information and business data are all at risk. Another inhibitor to the growth of smart mining market is the concern of environment and resource depletion that communities and governments raise and address. Having said that, market players are already working on mining solutions that do not affect life on planet and vegetation.

Market Segmentation

Smart Mining market can be segmented on the basis of type, category and geography.

On the basis of type, there exists underground and Surface Mining. However, Surface Mining generates more than half of the revenue. On the basis of category, market can be classified into automated equipment and component. Various types of automated equipment areroad train, excavators, trucks,

wheelpro, hydroseeders etc. Excavator segment accounted for the highest revenues in the automated equipment category, owing to the advancements in GPS and collision- avoidance technology.

On the basis of the component, the market is further segmented into services, hardware and software solutions. Hardware segment generates highest revenues for the smart mining market. Hardware includes radar and other sensors, Intelligent Systems etc. Software solutions include innovations and integrated solutions for logistics, Remote Management systems, safety, security, analytics, data, and operations. Remote Management Systems captures maximum market share in software solutions segment. Services provided by smart mining are support, maintenance, integration, and consultation.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, Smart Mining market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. APAC region has recorded highest revenues in the past. For example, Chinese market has undergone intensive competition and adoption of technology and automated equipment. Moreover, there has been a rising mandate for safety procedures such as, fire extinguishers and ventilation at the mining site.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Rockwell Automation,Trimble Navigation Limited,Caterpillar, ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Komatsu Ltd., Hexagon AB, Alastrietc.

