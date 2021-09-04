Global Snack Foods Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are CalbeeInc, Kellogg, Cheez, Nestle and Tohato

With an increased favouritism towards convenience foods over full course meals amidst large scale urbanisation, consumers have started shifting to snacking ready-to-eat alternatives the market provides.

End Users:

Initially, end users of the market majorly comprised of the working middle-class who couldn’t invest enough time in full meals and found ready to eat snack an easier alternative However, with increased outreach and deeper market penetration into other age groups, the younger generation (kids, teens, young adults) have emerged as a very prominent share in the consumer population.

The market has also managed to adapt to drifting diet and health trends. Companies have begun marketing nutrition snack foods which are healthier and make use of more functional ingredients, targeting the health conscious and performance driven share of the consumer population.

Market Dynamics:

Shifting lifestyles amidst modernisation of livelihoods have triggered the snack foods market. Ready-to-eat packaged snacks have become a popular choice amongst all age groups owing to their easy portability and long shelf life. Healthier consciousness amongst consumers have also been tackled well by the market, by introducing nutritional substitutes as an alternative.

Artificial additives, high sugar/fat content, allergen prevalence, and other speculated issues that have come to light with the market’s many products have somewhat hindered its growth. Diet trends have begun drifting back to fresh fruits and vegetables as ideal snacking, government regulations on the same are expected to restrict market growth to certain extents.

Market Segmentation:

The global snack food market can be segmented by type into salted snacks, bakery snacks, confectionery, specialty, and frozen snacks. Amongst these, bakery snacks holds the highest fraction in terms of market share, followed closely by the salted snacks segment.

The market can also be segmented on the basis of revenue generated through distribution channels, into

supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and independent retailers. Owing to higher consumer connect quality and deeper market penetration (being located in and targeted towards dense urban settlement zones), the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment enjoys the largest share in the market’s revenue.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global snack foods market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Of these, Europe enjoys the largest size in market share, closely followed by North America. Rising popularity of nutrition foods amongst local consumers is expected to keep progress afloat in these developed markets.

Rapid urbanisation and onslaught of western habits in emerging economies throughout Asia-Pacific have allowed for effective market penetration. As a consequence, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the market within the forecast period.

Key players:

Key players in the market include CalbeeInc, Kellogg, Cheez, Nestle, Tohato, General Mills, Kraft-Heinz, Ferrero S.P.A., and ConAgra Foods.

