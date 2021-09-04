Global Stevia Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), GLG Life Tech Corporation (Canada), and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.).

Description

Stevia is a sugar substitute extracted from the leaves of the plant Stevia rebaudiana. Stevia was first cultivated for commercial usage by Japan in the 1970s, with Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. being the first company to market and sell stevia commercially.

Today, the growing awareness about the health benefits associated with stevia including low-calorie and high protein ingredient is leading to the extensive use of these products in the food and beverage industry, thus driving the growth of the stevia market.

Market Dynamics:

In recent years, the stevia market has witnessed an uptick in emerging countries across the globe owing to increasing awareness about its various health benefits. With the rise in population, coupled with an increasing GDP, the global stevia market is expected to show double digit growth in the future.

Factors like increasing urbanization, changing eating habits, encouraging government initiatives and rise in the consumption of stevia products are auguring positive signs for the growth of the market, especially in the prospering countries of Asia Pacific region such as India and China

Moreover, new product development and high levels of marketing support are expected to further boost the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, as a sweetener, stevia and stevia products have always been on the news due to various regulatory constraints. This poses a major threat to the growth of the stevia market. In addition, the availability of other low calorie is expected to further diminish the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global stevia market is fragmented on the basis of Extract Type, Application, and Form.

Extract Type -Whole leaf, Powdered, Liquid

Application -Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Tabletop sweeteners, Beverages, Convenience foods, Others

Form -Dry, Liquid

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the global stevia market analysis reveals that North America represents the most lucrative market, followed by Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) and Latin America. In Asia Pacific, India and China provide great opportunities for stevia manufacturers in the near future. Increasing exports of stevia from Japan to other regions, along with the soaring prices of stevia has resulted in a decreasing growth of the market in Japan. Moreover, the Middle East and African region is expected to rise as a potential market during the later years of the forecast period due to increasing disposable income and modern retail infrastructure.

Key Players:

Upstream market players offering stevia to other manufacturers in the baking industry to develop innovative baked products include Cargill (U.S.) and PureCircle Ltd. (Malaysia). The downstream market players involved in direct distribution of stevia to retail stores and customers include Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), GLG Life Tech Corporation (Canada), and Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.).

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Stevia Market segments

Global Stevia Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Stevia Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Stevia Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Stevia Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

