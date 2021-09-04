Global Wheat Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are AGT, Northern Seed, Monsanto, Anhui Wanken, C & M Seeds, ProHarvest Seeds, KWS and RAGT

Description:

Wheat is among the main cereal grains produced and consumed globally. It’s grown on more land area than every other harvest and carries on to be the most significant grain food resource for human consumption. World wheat production is ranked 3rd in weight produced, after rice and corn. Wheat production increased sharply in 1960due to technology shift commonly labeled the green revolution. The green revolution resulted in the development of rust-resistantsemidwarf wheat which utilized large quantities of nitrogen fertilizer and had a significantly higher yield.

Market Segmentation:

The market segmentation of Global Wheat Market is done on the following basis

Based on Product:

Hard Red Winter Wheat, Hard Red Spring Wheat, Soft Red , Winter Wheat, White Wheat

Durum Wheat

Based on Application:

Market Growth and Opportunities:

Market Growth:

Wheat is a significant diet component throughout areas because of the plant’s agronomic adaptability for production in almost any soil and climate. It’s the most commonly grown crop in the world, occupying about 25% of the world’s arable land and supplying 20 percent of the daily protein into the whole population. The crop features ease of storage of grain and convenience of converting grain into flour for edible purposes. Better seed storage and germination capacity are the significant technological innovations that amplify the wheat seed demand in the worldwide platform. The crop is a large volume, low gain seed harvest and is generated mainly by highly subsidized government programmes. The wheat industry is supported by public financing to a greater extent.

Market Restraints:

Creating hybrid varieties has been difficult and labor intensive because of its self-pollinating characteristic. Private investment is lagging in several nations due to the intricate industry structure, problem in the hybridization and regulatory barriers.

Opportunities:

The future of the wheat business is likely to be favorable as the potential for wheat acreage and value is expected to rise in the near future. In addition, advanced wheat seed technology is going to provide better chances and acceptance for the global wheat market. Stable financing for wheat breeding efforts and continuous R&D are expected to improve the competitiveness of the international wheat market.

Global Wheat: Regional Outlook

China, India, the USA, Russia, France, Canada, Germany, Pakistan and Australia are the significant wheat producing countries. It’s the principal food in North America and the Middle East and is increasing in popularity in Asia.

Key players in Global Wheat Market:

Major playersare

AGT

Northern Seed

Monsanto

Anhui Wanken

C & M Seeds

ProHarvest Seeds

KWS

RAGT

Zhongnongfa

