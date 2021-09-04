GPS Tracking Device Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Orbocomm

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report on GPS Tracking Device Market, this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2025. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

This report presents the worldwide GPS Tracking Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This report studies the GPS Tracking Devices market, the GPS Tracking Devices are the devices used for vehicles, airplane, ships tracking by GPS system. USA is the dominate producer of GPS Tracking Devices, followed by Canada, And USA expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

GPS Tracking Device Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.91% Between 2017 And 2023 to Reach USD 2.89 Billion By 2023.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of GPS Tracking Devices was lower year by year from 102 USD/Unit in 2012 to 101 USD/Unit in 2016. The profit margin is relatively high, about 33% in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. The GPS Tracking Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GPS Tracking Devices.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Calamp Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Geotab Inc, Trackimo LLC, Xirgo Technologies, Inc, Laipac Technology, Verizon Wireless, Tomtom International Bv, Spark Nano

GPS Tracking Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

GPS Tracking Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Track Cars

Track Asset

Track Persons

GPS Tracking Devices Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

GPS Tracking Devices Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global GPS Tracking Devices status and future forecast? Involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key GPS Tracking Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS Tracking Devices :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of GPS Tracking Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

