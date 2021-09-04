Hookah Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Hookah market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180 million by 2024, from US$ 130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hookah business, shared in Chapter 3.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.

USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hookah market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

This study considers the Hookah value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Group Use

Personal Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hookah consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hookah market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hookah manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hookah with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hookah submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

