Hormonal Contraception Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market by 2026

Hormonal contraception is type of pregnancy prevention techniques which act on the endocrine system. In this method various female hormones are used to prevent ovulation. Two forms of hormonal contraceptive formulations are available in combination forms such as estrogen and a progestin. However, progestogen is the only method which contains progesterone or any one of its synthetic analogues. In combination method the therapeutic effect is achieved by suppressing ovulation and thickening of cervical mucus, whereas progestogen only method decrease the frequency of ovulation.

Various types of hormonal contraception methods are now available in the market which includes oral pill, skin patch, intrauterine device (IUD), injection, and implantation of rod that is worn underneath the skin. Depending upon type of hormonal contraception it is determined whether the hormonal exposure is continuous or intermittent. All approaches of hormonal contraception are based on prevention of implanting a fertilized egg in female’s womb (uterus) and start to develop or preventing sperm and egg from fertilization. New and improved methods of hormonal contraception are being developed as the efficacy of several methods may differ under various circumstances.

Hormonal Contraception Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global hormonal contraception are widely used globally by females. Adoption of hormonal contraception for birth control is increased due the community awareness in making precise decisions relating to reproductively and sexual health. The growth of hormonal contraception market is fuelled by rise in female population globally, urbanization and increased consciousness about hormonal contraception and also encouraging NGO and government policies to promote hormonal contraception. Implementation of temporary and low cost contraceptive practices instead of permanent contraception is the vital factor driving global market for hormonal contraception market. The adverse side effects linked with use of hormonal contraceptives acts as major barrier for global market during the forecast period.

Hormonal Contraception Market: Segmentation

The hormonal contraception market is classified on the basis of product type and end user

By Product Type:

Oral Pill

Skin Patch

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

Injection

Implantation

By End Use:

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Gynecology Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hormonal Contraception: Market Overview

Increasing support by the government in populated countries, rising awareness towards personal healthcare and monitoring, and wide acceptance of hormonal contraception among females around the globe are the factors driving the growth of hormonal contraception market. The fact that pregnancy can be resumed after terminating the use of hormonal contraception plays key role for growth of the global hormonal contraception market. The global hormonal contraception market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR in the forecast period (2016-2026).

Hormonal Contraception Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region hormonal contraception global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.Hormonal contraceptives are dominating in North America due to their ease of use. Europe and Asia pacific regions are likely to grow at a significant CAGR for hormonal contraception market. Countries like China and India are promising to contribute to the hormonal contraception market due to vast population pool.

Hormonal Contraception Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global hormonal contraception market are Bayer Pharma AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Afaxys, Inc. Charleston, SC., Agile Therapeutics Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and others.