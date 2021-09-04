India Energy Drink Market: India Energy Drink Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are PepsiCo, Hansel natural corp., Red Bull GmbH, The Coca-Cola Company

Description:

An energy drink is a type of beverage containing stimulant drugs (including caffeine) which boosts mental and physical performance for a set period. They may or may not be carbonated and many also contain sugar or other sweeteners, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids. There are many brands and varieties of energy drinks.

The end users are the general public, departmental stores, food centres, medical stores etc.

Market Dynamics:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

Growing cases of obesity and rise in health consciousness has led to a shift towards these low calorie energy drinks.

Sports person often consume these drinks to enhance their performance or as a part of their balanced diet.

These sugar free products are being increasingly popular within the diabetes patients.

Increasing disposable incomes and impulsive marketing trends is also a major driver for the market.

Market Restraints:

Some of the ingredients have adverse health effects and might also cause addiction syndromes.

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunities primarily lie in introducing more flavours, widening the array of benefits and clever market tactics to increase the customer base through advertising and publicising the products.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

Based on type:

Isotonic

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

Based on ingredients:

Water

Additives

Sweetners

Polysaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Flavours

Acidulants

Based on packaging:

Cans

Tins

Bottles

Others

Based on the distribution channel:

Hyper markets

Super markets

Convenience stores

Departmental stores

Speciality stores

Online purchases

Geographic Analysis:

North America has the biggest market in this sector followed by the Asia Pacific. India is one of the leaders in the market in this region and is poised to grow at a healthy rate.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are:

PepsiCo

Hansel natural corp.

Red Bull GmbH

The Coca-Cola company

Report ContentsReport Highlights

India Energy Drink Market Segments

India Energy Drink Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

India Energy Drink Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

India Energy Drink Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

